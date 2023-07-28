P r e s e n t a t i o n
of Results
1H 2023
28 July 2023
Pedemontana Veneta Highway, Italy
Table of Contents
1
2
3
4
Highlights
Operating Performance
Performance of Business Areas
Annexes
Rutas del Este, Paraguay
2
1
Highlights
Idaho University, USA
Highlights
1H - 2023
Sacyr in 2023
A transformation announced…
Sacyr consolidates its position as an infrastructure concessionaire with
recurring, predictable and stable cash generation
~90%
4º
69
st
1
EBITDA comes
Largest P3
Concessional
US transport
from concessional
transport
Assets
infrastructure
assets
infrastructure
concession: I-10
developer
58 in operation
highway in
Source: Public Works Financing
Louisiana
4
Highlights
1H - 2023
Milestones 1H-23
New Concession in USA I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Project
- USA. - 1st transport infrastructure concession in the United States and 2nd concession in the country.
- Strategic Plan - We made progress in our strategic objective of increasing the weight of our activities in English-speaking countries.
- Project - Will improve one of the key sections of the I-10. Comprises about 10 km of this interstate roadway, including the replacement of the existing bridge over the Calcasieu River.
- Group - One of the largest projects in the Group's portfolio.
Location
Investment in
Term
construction
Louisiana,
€2bn
7
50
USA
Years of
Years of
construction
Operation
5
Disclaimer
Sacyr SA published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 07:07:02 UTC.