Sacyr, S.A. is a building and public works group. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - industrial site,s infrastructure and building construction (49.4%); - management of infrastructure under concession (32.3%): airports, roads, hotels, offices, shopping malls, etc.; - services (17.1%): maintenance and cleaning of buildings, construction and installation of water pipeline systems and gas emission reduction systems, waste and wastewater collection and treatment, etc.; - other (1.2%). 66.1% of sales are abroad.