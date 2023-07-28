P r e s e n t a t i o n

of Results

1H 2023

28 July 2023

Pedemontana Veneta Highway, Italy

Table of Contents

1

2

3

4

Highlights

Operating Performance

Performance of Business Areas

Annexes

Rutas del Este, Paraguay

2

1

Highlights

Idaho University, USA

Highlights

1H - 2023

Sacyr in 2023

A transformation announced…

Sacyr consolidates its position as an infrastructure concessionaire with

recurring, predictable and stable cash generation

~90%

69

st

1

EBITDA comes

Largest P3

Concessional

US transport

from concessional

transport

Assets

infrastructure

assets

infrastructure

concession: I-10

developer

58 in operation

highway in

Source: Public Works Financing

Louisiana

4

Highlights

1H - 2023

Milestones 1H-23

New Concession in USA I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge

Project

  • USA. - 1st transport infrastructure concession in the United States and 2nd concession in the country.
  • Strategic Plan - We made progress in our strategic objective of increasing the weight of our activities in English-speaking countries.
  • Project - Will improve one of the key sections of the I-10. Comprises about 10 km of this interstate roadway, including the replacement of the existing bridge over the Calcasieu River.
  • Group - One of the largest projects in the Group's portfolio.

Location

Investment in

Term

construction

Louisiana,

€2bn

7

50

USA

Years of

Years of

construction

Operation

5

