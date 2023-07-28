Results
1H 2023
Highway Pedemontana Veneta, Italy
July 28, 2023
www.sacyr.com
Index
1.
Key magnitudes and highlights
- 2 -
2.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
- 13 -
3.
Performance by Business Areas
- 16 -
4.
Share performance
- 22 -
5.
Annexes
- 23 -
Notes
The financial information contained in this document is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This is unaudited information and could therefore be changed in the future. This document does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase, sell or redeem shares or to make any investment. Sacyr assumes no liability of any kind for any damages or losses arising from any use of this document or its contents.
In order to comply with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) Guideline (2015/1415es), on Alternative Performance Measures, the Annex included at the end of this document details the most prominent MARs used in their preparation. Sacyr believes this additional information favors the comparability, reliability and understanding of your financial information.
Results 1H 2023
- 1 -
1
Key magnitudes and highlights
Key magnitudes of the period
- Delivering on an Announced Transformation
Sacyr is consolidated as an infrastructure concessionaire with recurring, predictable and stable cash generation. At the end of the first half of 2023, close to 90% of EBITDA comes from concessional assets, with a strong portfolio of 69 concessional assets, of which 58 are in operation. In addition, the Group is positioned as the fourth largest developer of transport infrastructures worldwide, according to Public Works Financing, and in July, after closing, a consortium participated by Sacyr has been selected for the first concession of transport infrastructure in the United States of our asset portfolio: the I-10 highway, being the main public works project bid in the U.S. so far this year and the largest road contract in North America in 2023.
New U.S. Concession: I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Sacyr wins its first transportation infrastructure P3 project in the United States and the second P3 project in the country, following the University of Idaho. The I-10 concession contract represents for the Group another relevant milestone of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, increasing its P3 projects backlog in English-speaking countries. This project in Louisiana reinforces Sacyr Concesiones' strong growth base in strategic markets with solvent contracts that ensure long-term value creation.
The project includes the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of a section of this interstate road that includes the replacement of the old bridge that passes over the Calcasieu River. The total duration of the project is 57 years (7 construction and 50 operation) in a consortium with Acciona and Plenary.
Results 1H 2023
- 2 -
Initial construction investment will exceed $2 billion, furthermore it includes public funds from the government. Tariffs are indexed to inflation with a discount for local users and high occupancy vehicles. The project will improve one of the key sections of I-10 as its way through Louisiana. It is a stretch of about 10 kilometers of interstate route, which includes the construction of a new bridge of about 2 kilometers of extension with 4 lanes per direction (versus the current 2 lanes-bridge).
It connects the cities of Lake Charles and West Lake, in the vicinity of the Texas border, being a key communication axis in the coast-to-coast connections between Florida and California. This award will significantly improve travel times and road safety.
- Profitability record and continuous value creation
Sacyr achieves a profitability record 30% with double digit growth in EBITDA, EBIT and net profit thanks to the focus on the concessional business, with 69 assets in its portfolio (58 of them in operation) and close to 90% of EBITDA coming from P3 projects. Thanks to the ability to put new concessional assets into service, the Group significantly reduces the risk of its portfolio, associated with the construction of the assets. In 2022, 6 relevant assets were put into operation, commissioning in July 2023 the Rutas del Este project in Paraguay, and 3 other important assets will do so throughout 2023.
Continuously meeting the goals of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan makes Sacyr an infrastructure
P3 company with a recurring, predictable and stable cash generation.
Results 1H 2023
- 3 -
- Key magnitudes
The key operational figures for the income statement 1H 2023, broken down by business areas, are as follows:
+28%
23.2%
Revenues have reached €2,164 million as of 30 June 2023. The breakdown by areas is as
follows:
- Sacyr Concesiones grows driven by area operational revenues (+36%) thanks mainly to: i) the good operational progress of the assets, ii) the contribution of Route 78 and Los Vilos- La Serena (Chile), iii) the opening of different sections of highways, iv) to the increase of traffic in Spain, and finally v) since those revenues of the P3 assets are linked to inflation. Construction revenues are impacted in this first half of 2023 by a lower execution of the
Results 1H 2023
- 4 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sacyr SA published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 07:07:02 UTC.