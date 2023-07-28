Key magnitudes of the period

Delivering on an Announced Transformation

Sacyr is consolidated as an infrastructure concessionaire with recurring, predictable and stable cash generation. At the end of the first half of 2023, close to 90% of EBITDA comes from concessional assets, with a strong portfolio of 69 concessional assets, of which 58 are in operation. In addition, the Group is positioned as the fourth largest developer of transport infrastructures worldwide, according to Public Works Financing, and in July, after closing, a consortium participated by Sacyr has been selected for the first concession of transport infrastructure in the United States of our asset portfolio: the I-10 highway, being the main public works project bid in the U.S. so far this year and the largest road contract in North America in 2023.

New U.S. Concession: I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge

Sacyr wins its first transportation infrastructure P3 project in the United States and the second P3 project in the country, following the University of Idaho. The I-10 concession contract represents for the Group another relevant milestone of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, increasing its P3 projects backlog in English-speaking countries. This project in Louisiana reinforces Sacyr Concesiones' strong growth base in strategic markets with solvent contracts that ensure long-term value creation.

The project includes the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of a section of this interstate road that includes the replacement of the old bridge that passes over the Calcasieu River. The total duration of the project is 57 years (7 construction and 50 operation) in a consortium with Acciona and Plenary.