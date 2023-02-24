|
Sacyr S A : Audit Report and Consolidated financial statements 2022
|Sales 2022
5 359 M
|Net income 2022
111 M
|Net Debt 2022
7 333 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|16,6x
|Yield 2022
|3,67%
|Capitalization
1 890 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,72x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,76x
|Nbr of Employees
|46 562
|Free-Float
|57,9%
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|2,96 €
|Average target price
|3,49 €
|Spread / Average Target
|17,7%