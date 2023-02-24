Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Sacyr, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:10:59 2023-02-24 am EST
3.113 EUR   +5.03%
10:24aSacyr S A : Audit Report and Consolidated financial statements 2022
PU
10:24aSacyr S A : Audit Report and Individual financial statements 2022
PU
06:00aTranscript : Sacyr, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sacyr S A : Audit Report and Consolidated financial statements 2022

02/24/2023 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Informes

Financieros

2022

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 15:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SACYR, S.A.
10:24aSacyr S A : Audit Report and Consolidated financial statements 2022
PU
10:24aSacyr S A : Audit Report and Individual financial statements 2022
PU
06:00aTranscript : Sacyr, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
03:58aSpain's Sacyr rebounds with $118 million profit for 2022
RE
03:17aSacyr S A : raised EBITDA by 63% to 1,502 million, and achieved record 26% profitability r..
PU
02:57aSacyr S A : FY 2022 Results presentation
PU
02/21Sacyr S A : partners with Mooevo to create urban micromobility solutions
PU
02/15Sacyr S A : leads an innovation project to recycle and recover lithium ion batteries
PU
02/14Sacyr receives the 2022 National Innovation Award
AQ
02/13Sacyr S A : recibe el Premio Nacional de Innovación 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 359 M 5 677 M 5 677 M
Net income 2022 111 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2022 7 333 M 7 768 M 7 768 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 1 890 M 2 002 M 2 002 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 46 562
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart SACYR, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sacyr, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,96 €
Average target price 3,49 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri Chief Financial Officer
Augusto Delkader Teig Independent Director
Juan Maria Aguirre Gonzalo Lead Independent Director
Isabel Martín Castella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACYR, S.A.14.00%2 002
VINCI15.49%64 177
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.52%36 729
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.97%34 604
QUANTA SERVICES12.01%22 810
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.71%20 486