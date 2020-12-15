Sacyr S A : English firm, Emitwise, wins the 10th edition of the Sacyr Foundation Innovation Awards

15/12/2020

Image:Benjamin Peddie (CTO), Mauro Cozzi (CEO) and Eduardo Gomez (CPO).

• Emitwise wins the most international edition of Sacyr iChallenges to date, having received 270 proposals from 39 countries.

• The London-based firm uses machine learning to measure and report Scope 3 carbon emissions.

• The Spanish company, Detektia, wins second prize with its technology for anticipating the geotechnical behavior of terrain.

See video

The UK firm, Emitwise, is the winner of the 10th Edition of the Sacyr Awards for Innovation. The Sacyr Foundation recognized the proposal submitted by the UK startup as the best solution to one of the four challenges posed by Sacyr as part of its Sacyr iChallenges program: Carbon footprint measuring and reporting for Scope 3.

Sacyr also highlighted the quality of the top 12 proposals recived as part of the Sacyr iChallenges program and awarded second prize to the Spanish firm, Detektia, for its project to anticipate the geotechnical behavior of terrain.

Emitwise's solution uses machine learning to monitor and manage Scope 3 carbon emissions in real time through a cloud platform.

Scope 3 includes indirect emissions that occur in the value chain of the reporting company. The other two innovators with the best solutions to emissions measurement were Ártabro Tech (Spain) and One Click LCA (Finland).

Sacyr´s president, Manuel Manrique, noted that the Sacyr iChallenges program has become a point of reference within the innovation community. 'We managed to attract talent from entrepreneurs and companies from around the world thanks to our attractive value proposition,' he explained.

Second prize to Detektia

Detektia won second prize with its project to address challenge 2: anticipating, predicting, and warning operators about the geotechnical behavior of a given site. The other two startups with the best solutions to this challenge were GeoKinesia (Spain) and Tyris AI (Spain).

Detektia is a Spanish spin-off of the Topography and Geomatics lab at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid's Advanced Technical School of Roadways, Channels, and Ports (ETSI Caminos, Canales y Puertos). view video

It is an Earth Observation 2.0 startup that uses data acquired from satellites to monitor and detect minute millimetric movements around the world.

The innovators that best addressed challenge 1 (to automate construction site monitoring) were Contilio (United Kingdom), Buildots (Israel), and Viact.ai (Hong Kong), while the top submissions for challenge 4 (Vision 0 for lane cuts) were SmartFlag (Canada), Secmotic (Spain), and CORUS (Spain).

Sacyr's innovation strategy

The Sacyr Foundation recognizes-as part of the 10th edition of the Sacyr Innovation Awards-some of the initiatives submitted by the innovation community as part of the Sacyr iChallenges program.

Sacyr iChallenges is one of the pillars of Sacyr's digital transformation and innovation strategy, based on a commitment to teamwork and joint creation with innovators on a global scale.

The third edition of the Sacyr iChallenges program was well received, closing the submission phase with a total of 270 proposals, 40% more than the 192 received in the last edition.

Representatives from around the world

In total, Sacyr iChallenges received proposals from 39 countries, including Spain with 73 new submissions, the United States with 30, and the United Kingdom with 20. Moreover, in Latin America, where Sacyr has a large presence, the company received 26 proposals from Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Mexico.

Through this open innovation program, Sacyr looks for partners with whom to promote sustainable solutions that improve the quality of citizens' lives through better infrastructure and services.

All of the proposals received were evaluated by a panel of experts consisting of several heads from Sacyr's various business areas.

The Galician tech firm, Ártabro Tech, won first prize in the 2019 Sacyr Innovation Awards with an advanced tool for detecting business opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://www.sacyrichallenges.com