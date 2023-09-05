MEDIA RELEASE
SACYR GREEN AND NOVALITY PARTNER TO SET UP URBAN
BIKE LOCKER FACILITIES
- Lockers will include sensors to measure parameters such as air quality, noise levels, number of users, etc.
- Users will be able to book, unlock and lock the lockers via the Novality app, or with a code without using the app.
Madrid, September 5, 2023.- Sacyr Green and Novality created Novality Green joint venture for the management and implementation of urban multimodal bike parking facilities.
These bike lockers will serve as hermetic parking hubs, accessible through an app or code to park bikes and store personal items safely and as well as charging stations to for bikes or scooters while parked.
These stations are fitted with sensors to measure different parameters such as air quality, noise levels, number of users, etc. Additionally, charging stations for electric vehicles will be installed to each side of the facilities for convenient use if parking nearby on the street. The facilities will feature screen displays to the side for advertising, information, or tourist information points.
These bike parking stations will be located in key locations for easy access.
Inclusive, reliable and safe
Users will be able to book, unlock and lock the lockers via the Novality app, or using a code as an alternative to bridge the digital gap and provide accessible use to all users.
The stations feature high-tech Fiware Ready-certified hardware and software.
The Hybrid and Underground models can be engine-elevated, without using hydraulic systems.
Both the internal and external structure have a modular design, allowing to replace each individual element in case of wear due to vandalizing or use, instead of the full set.
Renewable energy
The stations' roofs are covered with solar panels. The equipment was made using recyclable, scratch resistant and eco-friendly materials.
About Novality
High tech capacity with multidisciplinary engineering and innovative DNA allows Novality to design, develop and produce all products and services, constantly answering to market demands by adding new functions.
Novality aims to transform cities promoting the use of non-polluting vehicles, providing citizens a safe and connected location to park their bikes and scooters that is protected of theft, vandalizing and bad weather conditions. More at: https://novality.es/
About Sacyr Green
Sacyr Green, the Sacyr group company specializing in high-impact,sustainability-related green business opportunities, including end-of-life-tires recycling and revalorization as construction material for paving roads and children parks; construction waste recycling and energy efficiency.
