SACYR GREEN AND NOVALITY PARTNER TO SET UP URBAN

BIKE LOCKER FACILITIES

Lockers will include sensors to measure parameters such as air quality, noise levels, number of users, etc.

Users will be able to book, unlock and lock the lockers via the Novality app, or with a code without using the app.

Madrid, September 5, 2023.- Sacyr Green and Novality created Novality Green joint venture for the management and implementation of urban multimodal bike parking facilities.

These bike lockers will serve as hermetic parking hubs, accessible through an app or code to park bikes and store personal items safely and as well as charging stations to for bikes or scooters while parked.

These stations are fitted with sensors to measure different parameters such as air quality, noise levels, number of users, etc. Additionally, charging stations for electric vehicles will be installed to each side of the facilities for convenient use if parking nearby on the street. The facilities will feature screen displays to the side for advertising, information, or tourist information points.

These bike parking stations will be located in key locations for easy access.

Inclusive, reliable and safe

Users will be able to book, unlock and lock the lockers via the Novality app, or using a code as an alternative to bridge the digital gap and provide accessible use to all users.

