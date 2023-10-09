MEDIA RELEASE

ITALIAN COUNCIL OF STATE RATIFIES P3 CONTRACT AWARD

TO SIS OVER 320 KM OF ROADS

SIS (Fininc and Sacyr) was already awarded this contract over five stretches under a P3 scheme in the Turin region in 2021.

Already in operation, the infrastructure calls for an investment close to €800 million and is expected to generate €2.9 billion in backlog over the 12-year period of the concession, with a total turnover of €3.7 billion.

Sacyr incorporates a new P3 project in Italy, a strategic home market for the company.

Madrid, October 9, 2023.- The Italian Council of State has confirmed SIS (Fininc

and Sacyr) as the selected proponent for the operation and management of the Italian A21Turin-Alexandria-Piacenzaand A5Turin-Ivrea-Quincinettohighways, the connecting highway A4/A5Ivrea-Santhiàand Turin's Beltway Highways System (Sistema Autostradale Tangenziale Torinese, SATT) and theTurin-Pinerolostretch. These roads, already in operation, add up to 320 km in total.

This contract, awarded by the Italian Ministry for Infrastructures and Transport in

June 2021 has been now ratified by the Italian Council of State.

The project is expected to generate traffic revenues higher than €2.9 billion over the 12-year period of the concession. This Design Build contract includes

improvement works on the road sections with an estimate investment of €800 million.

