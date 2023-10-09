MEDIA RELEASE

ITALIAN COUNCIL OF STATE RATIFIES P3 CONTRACT AWARD

TO SIS OVER 320 KM OF ROADS

  • SIS (Fininc and Sacyr) was already awarded this contract over five stretches under a P3 scheme in the Turin region in 2021.
  • Already in operation, the infrastructure calls for an investment close to €800 million and is expected to generate €2.9 billion in backlog over the 12-year period of the concession, with a total turnover of €3.7 billion.
  • Sacyr incorporates a new P3 project in Italy, a strategic home market for the company.

Madrid, October 9, 2023.- The Italian Council of State has confirmed SIS (Fininc

and Sacyr) as the selected proponent for the operation and management of the Italian A21Turin-Alexandria-Piacenzaand A5Turin-Ivrea-Quincinettohighways, the connecting highway A4/A5Ivrea-Santhiàand Turin's Beltway Highways System (Sistema Autostradale Tangenziale Torinese, SATT) and theTurin-Pinerolostretch. These roads, already in operation, add up to 320 km in total.

This contract, awarded by the Italian Ministry for Infrastructures and Transport in

June 2021 has been now ratified by the Italian Council of State.

The project is expected to generate traffic revenues higher than €2.9 billion over the 12-year period of the concession. This Design Build contract includes

improvement works on the road sections with an estimate investment of €800 million.

Communications Department:

Follow us on:

Tel.: + 34 91 545 52 94 / 51 53 comunicacion@sacyr.com

Press room · Press releases · Sacyr

MEDIA RELEASE

These road networks are considered strategic for connectivity in Northern Italy, as they connect Turin to other large cities in one of the country's most industrialized areas.

Overall, these road infrastructures have an estimated average daily traffic of close to 33,000 vehicles.

Growth in Italy

Italy is a strategic home market for Sacyr. Through SIS, the group operates thePedemontana-Venetaand the A3Naples-Pompei-Salernoroad P3s.

Sacyr Concesiones is an industry benchmark in infrastructure development and is ranked 3rd in PWF's World's Largest Transportation Developers ranking.

The company currently manages a diversified global asset portfolio valued at €3,000

million.

Communications Department:

Follow us on:

Tel.: + 34 91 545 52 94 / 51 53 comunicacion@sacyr.com

Press room · Press releases · Sacyr

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 13:05:21 UTC.