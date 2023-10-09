Sacyr S A : Italian Council of State ratifies P3 contract award to SIS over 320 km of roads
October 09, 2023 at 09:06 am EDT
MEDIA RELEASE
ITALIAN COUNCIL OF STATE RATIFIES P3 CONTRACT AWARD
TO SIS OVER 320 KM OF ROADS
SIS (Fininc and Sacyr) was already awarded this contract over five stretches under a P3 scheme in the Turin region in 2021.
Already in operation, the infrastructure calls for an investment close to €800 million and is expected to generate €2.9 billion in backlog over the 12-year period of the concession, with a total turnover of €3.7 billion.
Sacyr incorporates a new P3 project in Italy, a strategic home market for the company.
Madrid, October 9, 2023.- The Italian Council of State has confirmed SIS (Fininc
and Sacyr) as the selected proponent for the operation and management of the Italian A21Turin-Alexandria-Piacenzaand A5Turin-Ivrea-Quincinettohighways, the connecting highway A4/A5Ivrea-Santhiàand Turin's Beltway Highways System (Sistema Autostradale Tangenziale Torinese, SATT) and theTurin-Pinerolostretch. These roads, already in operation, add up to 320 km in total.
This contract, awarded by the Italian Ministry for Infrastructures and Transport in
June 2021 has been now ratified by the Italian Council of State.
The project is expected to generate traffic revenues higher than €2.9 billion over the 12-year period of the concession. This Design Build contract includes
improvement works on the road sections with an estimate investment of €800 million.
Sacyr, S.A. is a building and public works group. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- industrial site,s infrastructure and building construction (49.4%);
- management of infrastructure under concession (32.3%): airports, roads, hotels, offices, shopping malls, etc.;
- services (17.1%): maintenance and cleaning of buildings, construction and installation of water pipeline systems and gas emission reduction systems, waste and wastewater collection and treatment, etc.;
- other (1.2%).
66.1% of sales are abroad.