Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Sacyr, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sacyr S A : MERLIN Properties and Sacyr Facilities introduce an innovative and sustainable cleaning system through Ozoniza in Torre Castellana 259B, Madrid

07/20/2021 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ozoniza (www.ozoniza.es), the chosen provider to carry out this sustainable and innovative cleaning solution, is a 100% Spanish capital company and a leading developer of end-to-end cleaning and maintenance solutions for all kinds of spaces: commercial, industrial, offices, restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, etc.

MERLIN Properties and Sacyr Facilities, through this collaboration with Ozoniza, will continue to expand the array of activities and sustainable projects encompassed in their sustainability, CSR, and ESG plan. To do this, we will reduce 100% of packaging, chemicals, and detergents that cleaning staff used up until now to do maintenance work on the tower situated in the financial area of Madrid's northern district. In turn, Ozoniza will associate its professional project with two companies committed to their corporate missions and visions, encouraging it to continue developing its portfolio of technologically efficient and environmentally respectful solutions.

This first collaboration project between MERLIN Properties, Sacyr Facilities, and Ozoniza will go on throughout the second half of 2021 and entails total reduction of plastics, detergents, bleaches, and chemical products intended for cleaning purposes in the said tower. This is to maximize the care and protection of the staff that carries out that activity by replacing chemicals with ozone water, which causes no skin reaction.

REIT MERLIN Properties has always stood out for being a leader and example in real estate. According to the company's CSR memory, its commitment is no other than to obtain sustainable profit that guarantees business success and takes the shareholders' expectations into account by significantly reducing the carbon footprint and strengthening its ESG plan. This ensures the maximum environmental impact reduction of its asset management and operation activity .(1)

Today, MERLIN Properties has a real estate asset worth more than 3 million square meters (2) of shopping malls, industrial units, offices, and hotels. One of the operations carried out daily at these locations is cleaning and disinfection. This is an indispensable task, even more so to foster friendly environments that are safe for all users and fit for executing their activities.

Sacyr Group and Sacyr Facilities' firm commitment to sustainability is reflected in the 2021-2025 Sacyr Sustainable Action Plan, which includes increasing environmental protection expenditure by 50%, be carbon neutral by 2050, and double investment in innovation until 2025, among others. Recently, the prestigious Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating has ranked Sacyr as the most sustainable company in the infrastructure and construction sector in Spain and the fifth in the world.

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SACYR, S.A.
06:10aSACYR S A : MERLIN Properties and Sacyr Facilities introduce an innovative and s..
PU
07/16SACYR S A : celebra el 10º aniversario de Setas de Sevilla renovando su oferta t..
PU
07/14SACYR S A : renews its commitment to the Spanish Handball federation
PU
07/08REPSOL S A : Spanish Court Investigates Repsol, CaixaBank In Spying Probe
MT
07/05SACYR S A : El presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque, inaugura la primera concesión..
PU
07/01SACYR S A : innova en las desaladoras de Alicante para mejorar su eficiencia y s..
PU
06/29SACYR S A : gana un nuevo contrato de construcción en Florida (EEUU) por 75,5 mi..
PU
06/23SACYR S A : Secures Green Funding Deal with Lenders
MT
06/23SACYR S A : closes green financing deal for 160 million euros to reduce recourse..
PU
06/18SACYR S A : ´s board of directors strengthens with new appointments to face the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 662 M 5 501 M 5 501 M
Net income 2021 130 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2021 5 957 M 7 029 M 7 029 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 1 183 M 1 396 M 1 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 49 727
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart SACYR, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sacyr, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,93 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri General Manager-Finance
Augusto Delkader Teig Independent Director
Juan Maria Aguirre Gonzalo Lead Independent Director
Isabel Martín Castella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACYR, S.A.0.30%1 576
VINCI5.31%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED24.97%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.5.09%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.09%18 939