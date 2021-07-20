Sacyr S A : MERLIN Properties and Sacyr Facilities introduce an innovative and sustainable cleaning system through Ozoniza in Torre Castellana 259B, Madrid

Ozoniza (www.ozoniza.es), the chosen provider to carry out this sustainable and innovative cleaning solution, is a 100% Spanish capital company and a leading developer of end-to-end cleaning and maintenance solutions for all kinds of spaces: commercial, industrial, offices, restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, etc.

MERLIN Properties and Sacyr Facilities, through this collaboration with Ozoniza, will continue to expand the array of activities and sustainable projects encompassed in their sustainability, CSR, and ESG plan. To do this, we will reduce 100% of packaging, chemicals, and detergents that cleaning staff used up until now to do maintenance work on the tower situated in the financial area of Madrid's northern district. In turn, Ozoniza will associate its professional project with two companies committed to their corporate missions and visions, encouraging it to continue developing its portfolio of technologically efficient and environmentally respectful solutions.

This first collaboration project between MERLIN Properties, Sacyr Facilities, and Ozoniza will go on throughout the second half of 2021 and entails total reduction of plastics, detergents, bleaches, and chemical products intended for cleaning purposes in the said tower. This is to maximize the care and protection of the staff that carries out that activity by replacing chemicals with ozone water, which causes no skin reaction.

REIT MERLIN Properties has always stood out for being a leader and example in real estate. According to the company's CSR memory, its commitment is no other than to obtain sustainable profit that guarantees business success and takes the shareholders' expectations into account by significantly reducing the carbon footprint and strengthening its ESG plan. This ensures the maximum environmental impact reduction of its asset management and operation activity .(1)

Today, MERLIN Properties has a real estate asset worth more than 3 million square meters (2) of shopping malls, industrial units, offices, and hotels. One of the operations carried out daily at these locations is cleaning and disinfection. This is an indispensable task, even more so to foster friendly environments that are safe for all users and fit for executing their activities.

Sacyr Group and Sacyr Facilities' firm commitment to sustainability is reflected in the 2021-2025 Sacyr Sustainable Action Plan, which includes increasing environmental protection expenditure by 50%, be carbon neutral by 2050, and double investment in innovation until 2025, among others. Recently, the prestigious Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating has ranked Sacyr as the most sustainable company in the infrastructure and construction sector in Spain and the fifth in the world.