  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Sacyr, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
News 
Summary

Sacyr S A : Rutas del Este, a consortium led by Sacyr, is refinancing the ruta PY02 highway in Paraguay

12/29/2021 | 11:57am EST
Rutas del Este, a consortium comprising Sacyr (60%) and the Paraguayan firm Ocho A (40%), has successfully closed a financial restructuring deal covering the banking tranche of the Ruta PY02 highway project through a limited bond issue, together with the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), for $218.5 million.

This successful refinancing reflects the country's strong economy and the progress of the project, which is already more than 65% complete and operational. The consortium is working full speed ahead from Ypacarai to Eusebio Ayala to meet its target of doubling the PY02 highway.

With this restructuring process, the shareholders, Sacyr Concesiones and Ocho A, are furthering their interest in developing the country's infrastructure.

Now that the process of land management is complete, Rutas del Este is refinancing the $176 million bank loan granted by the IADB in 2019 with a $218.5 million issue of private bonds over 15 years.

Financing for this project also includes a $240 million bond issue in October 2019.

Sacyr SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 16:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
