Sacyr S A : Rutas del Este, a consortium led by Sacyr, is refinancing the ruta PY02 highway in Paraguay

Rutas del Este, a consortium comprising Sacyr (60%) and the Paraguayan firm Ocho A (40%), has successfully closed a financial restructuring deal covering the banking tranche of the Ruta PY02 highway project through a limited bond issue, together with the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), for $218.5 million.

This successful refinancing reflects the country's strong economy and the progress of the project, which is already more than 65% complete and operational. The consortium is working full speed ahead from Ypacarai to Eusebio Ayala to meet its target of doubling the PY02 highway.

With this restructuring process, the shareholders, Sacyr Concesiones and Ocho A, are furthering their interest in developing the country's infrastructure.

Now that the process of land management is complete, Rutas del Este is refinancing the $176 million bank loan granted by the IADB in 2019 with a $218.5 million issue of private bonds over 15 years.

Financing for this project also includes a $240 million bond issue in October 2019.