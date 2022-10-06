Advanced search
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:05 2022-10-06 pm EDT
2.256 EUR   -0.27%
11:52aSacyr S A : Social financing of Rumichaca-Pasto project in Colombia wins LatinFinance Award
PU
11:40aGlobal markets live: General Electric, Twitter, Ford, Eli Lilly, Peloton...
MS
09:34aSacyr strengthens its focus on P3 projects and accelerate recourse net debt reduction to further its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan
AQ
Sacyr S A : Social financing of Rumichaca-Pasto project in Colombia wins LatinFinance Award

10/06/2022 | 11:52am EDT
The Rumichaca-Pasto project, in Nariño, at 83-km-long, will improve road connections in Colombia, more specifically in the connections to Ecuador, and thus, promoting the social and economic development of the Colombian southwestern regions.

Likewise, it will help reduce travel times and transport costs, directly impacting the more than 550,000 inhabitants of the seven municipalities around the road corridor: Ipiales, Contadero, Iles, Imués, Tangua, Yacuanquer and Pasto.

The construction phase of the project created around 12,946 direct jobs, 80% of which were filled with locals from the project's influence areas.

More than 17,500 people will directly benefit from more than 1,400 social and environmental activities that include training sessions, tree planting sessions, support to productive projects, entrepreneurs, health brigades and more.

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 15:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 925 M 4 856 M 4 856 M
Net income 2022 106 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 6 997 M 6 898 M 6 898 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 1 442 M 1 422 M 1 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 40 774
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart SACYR, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sacyr, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,26 €
Average target price 3,46 €
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana de Pro Gonzalo General Manager
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri Chief Financial Officer
Augusto Delkader Teig Independent Director
Juan Maria Aguirre Gonzalo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACYR, S.A.-1.05%1 422
VINCI-9.91%46 560
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.24%32 203
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%30 357
QUANTA SERVICES18.64%19 244
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.67%17 224