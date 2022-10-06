Sacyr S A : Social financing of Rumichaca-Pasto project in Colombia wins LatinFinance Award

The Rumichaca-Pasto project, in Nariño, at 83-km-long, will improve road connections in Colombia, more specifically in the connections to Ecuador, and thus, promoting the social and economic development of the Colombian southwestern regions.

Likewise, it will help reduce travel times and transport costs, directly impacting the more than 550,000 inhabitants of the seven municipalities around the road corridor: Ipiales, Contadero, Iles, Imués, Tangua, Yacuanquer and Pasto.

The construction phase of the project created around 12,946 direct jobs, 80% of which were filled with locals from the project's influence areas.

More than 17,500 people will directly benefit from more than 1,400 social and environmental activities that include training sessions, tree planting sessions, support to productive projects, entrepreneurs, health brigades and more.