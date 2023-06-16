Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Sacyr, S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:50:30 2023-06-16 am EDT
3.097 EUR   +0.10%
Sacyr S A : Water wins AEDyR Award on Sustainability

06/16/2023 | 08:14am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

SACYR WATER WINS AEDyR AWARD ON

SUSTAINABILITY

  • Sacyr Water was also a finalist in the "Humanitarian initiative" category

Granada, June 15, 2023.- Sacyr Water has won the Sustainability Award in the first edition of the Aedyr Awards and was finalist in the Humanitarian initiative category.

Eva Jalón, Director of Sacyr Water, collected the award and highlighted "the company's strong commitment to sustainability, which brought us to obtain the certification of our Water footprint". Sacyr Water develops multiple innovation-related activities in the field of sustainable desalination; its sustainable activities make it a Water Positive company. Moreover, Sacyr is the most sustainable infrastructure and construction sector company in Spain, according to Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

This award on sustainability recognizes a "company, project, funding or technology that has contributed the most to sustainability and the UN SDGs in the field of Desalination and/or Water Reuse".

The "Humanitarian initiative" category rewards the project, initiative or actions that have contributed to highlight the use of water treatment plants in critical moments such as catastrophes, prolonged droughts, conflicts, critical lack of resources or natural disasters.

Sacyr Water submitted actions impacting the local communities within its project's influence area, mainly in the Canary Islands, Guadalajara, Soria and Murcia, in Spain; and in Australia, Chile, and Algeria. These projects are connected to Cancer research; support to MS patients, sponsoring athletes with disabilities, promotion of rights and

Communications Department:

Follow us on:

Tel.: + 34 91 545 52 94 / 5153

comunicacion@sacyr.com

https://www.sacyr.com/en/press-room/press-releases

PRESS RELEASE

obligations to children, environmental care and protection and responsible water consumption and promoting the use of desalinated water in agriculture.

AEDyR, the Spanish Association of Desalination and Reuse, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the creation and celebration of the upcoming 13th AEDyR International Congress (Granada, June 13-15), has created the first international edition of the AEDyR Awards, with the aim of acknowledging the most noteworthy projects, research, leaders, and companies that due to the continual and innovative approach to desalination and reutilization water technologies.

The award ceremony was yesterday evening at the gala dinner event of the 13th AEDyR International Congress at the Palacio de los Córdova (Granada). This congress is one of the most relevant and influential events in Europe on desalination and water recycling, an event of mandatory assistance nationally and internationally.

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 12:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 718 M 6 247 M 6 247 M
Net income 2023 163 M 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2023 8 257 M 9 020 M 9 020 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 1 999 M 2 184 M 2 184 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 44 629
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart SACYR, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sacyr, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,09 €
Average target price 3,67 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri Chief Financial Officer
Augusto Delkader Teig Independent Director
Juan Maria Aguirre Gonzalo Lead Independent Director
Isabel Martín Castella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACYR, S.A.19.00%2 184
VINCI16.07%66 744
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.15%40 469
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.68%35 334
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.39%26 974
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED35.79%24 420
