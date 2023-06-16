Sacyr S A : Water wins AEDyR Award on Sustainability

PRESS RELEASE

SACYR WATER WINS AEDyR AWARD ON

SUSTAINABILITY

Sacyr Water was also a finalist in the "Humanitarian initiative" category

Granada, June 15, 2023.- Sacyr Water has won the Sustainability Award in the first edition of the Aedyr Awards and was finalist in the Humanitarian initiative category.

Eva Jalón, Director of Sacyr Water, collected the award and highlighted "the company's strong commitment to sustainability, which brought us to obtain the certification of our Water footprint". Sacyr Water develops multiple innovation-related activities in the field of sustainable desalination; its sustainable activities make it a Water Positive company. Moreover, Sacyr is the most sustainable infrastructure and construction sector company in Spain, according to Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

This award on sustainability recognizes a "company, project, funding or technology that has contributed the most to sustainability and the UN SDGs in the field of Desalination and/or Water Reuse".

The "Humanitarian initiative" category rewards the project, initiative or actions that have contributed to highlight the use of water treatment plants in critical moments such as catastrophes, prolonged droughts, conflicts, critical lack of resources or natural disasters.

Sacyr Water submitted actions impacting the local communities within its project's influence area, mainly in the Canary Islands, Guadalajara, Soria and Murcia, in Spain; and in Australia, Chile, and Algeria. These projects are connected to Cancer research; support to MS patients, sponsoring athletes with disabilities, promotion of rights and