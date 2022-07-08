Sacyr S A : and Fininc commission fifth section of the Pedemontana-Veneta (Italy)

PRESS RELEASE

SACYR AND FININC COMMISSION FIFTH SECTION OF THE

PEDEMONTANA-VENETA (ITALY)

The project currently stands at 99% progress.

Madrid, July 8, 2022.- Today, the SIS consortium (51% Fininc and 49% Sacyr) has commissioned the fifth section of the Superstrada Pedemontana-Veneta, by opening the 14-km section that goes from Montebeluna toll to Spresiano toll to traffic.

With this section's opening, 74 km of the road's main axis, and 68 km of secondary access ways are already fully operational. This new section continues the previously commissioned four sections and includes five artificial tunnels (Pastro, Colombere, Lavaio, Villa Fanna, Spresiano), which total 1,030 meters in length over the axis.

The concession company, Superstrada Pedemontana Veneta is responsible for this Design-build-finance-maintain-operate contract for a 39-year period from the end of the construction stage. The degree of progress on the total planned investment is 99%.

A strategic asset

The Pedemontana-Venetahighwayis one of the most important infrastructures under construction in Italy and one of the main projects in Sacyr's portfolio, with scheduled investment of €2.6 billion and a revenue portfolio of €12 billion euros, approximately.

The project calls for 162 km of construction: 94 km correspond to the main highway, which connects 34 municipalities and the industrial area of Vicenza and Treviso, and 68 km correspond to secondary access ways. The roadway will include two tunnels: Malo (6 km) and S. Urbano (1.5 km) and eight viaducts.

The highway is part of the European TEN-T and is considered a strategic asset of national importance, as it is located between the brownfield A4 and A27 highways, traversing the Veneto region and passing through the provinces of Vicenza and Treviso.

Communications Department: Follow us on: Tel.: + 34 91 545 52 94 / 5153 comunicacion@sacyr.com

https://www.sacyr.com/en/news