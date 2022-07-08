Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Sacyr, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:29 2022-07-08 am EDT
2.314 EUR   +0.70%
10:17aThe Sacyr Foundation collaborates with the Melilla Scuba Diving Association to clean the seabed
AQ
10:14aSACYR S A : and Fininc commission fifth section of the Pedemontana-Veneta (Italy)
PU
08:24aSACYR S A : y Fininc ponen en servicio el quinto tramo de la Pedemontana-Veneta (Italia)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sacyr S A : and Fininc commission fifth section of the Pedemontana-Veneta (Italy)

07/08/2022 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

SACYR AND FININC COMMISSION FIFTH SECTION OF THE

PEDEMONTANA-VENETA (ITALY)

  • The project currently stands at 99% progress.

Madrid, July 8, 2022.- Today, the SIS consortium (51% Fininc and 49% Sacyr) has commissioned the fifth section of the Superstrada Pedemontana-Veneta, by opening the 14-km section that goes from Montebeluna toll to Spresiano toll to traffic.

With this section's opening, 74 km of the road's main axis, and 68 km of secondary access ways are already fully operational. This new section continues the previously commissioned four sections and includes five artificial tunnels (Pastro, Colombere, Lavaio, Villa Fanna, Spresiano), which total 1,030 meters in length over the axis.

The concession company, Superstrada Pedemontana Veneta is responsible for this Design-build-finance-maintain-operate contract for a 39-year period from the end of the construction stage. The degree of progress on the total planned investment is 99%.

A strategic asset

The Pedemontana-Venetahighwayis one of the most important infrastructures under construction in Italy and one of the main projects in Sacyr's portfolio, with scheduled investment of €2.6 billion and a revenue portfolio of €12 billion euros, approximately.

The project calls for 162 km of construction: 94 km correspond to the main highway, which connects 34 municipalities and the industrial area of Vicenza and Treviso, and 68 km correspond to secondary access ways. The roadway will include two tunnels: Malo (6 km) and S. Urbano (1.5 km) and eight viaducts.

The highway is part of the European TEN-T and is considered a strategic asset of national importance, as it is located between the brownfield A4 and A27 highways, traversing the Veneto region and passing through the provinces of Vicenza and Treviso.

Communications Department:

Follow us on:

Tel.: + 34 91 545 52 94 / 5153

comunicacion@sacyr.com

https://www.sacyr.com/en/news

PRESS RELEASE

The initial estimate daily traffic rate for the entire highway is 27,000 vehicles, 20% of which is expected to be heavy traffic.

Award-winning financing

The highway's construction funding was provided by Europe's largest bond issue for a greenfield project, totaling €1,571 million. This bond issue has received four prizes: the 2017 Project Finance International prize in the category of Best European Operation in the field of Transport Infrastructure; Best European Public-Private Project at the 2017 Infrastructure Investor Awards; Best European Funding of a Road Project at the 2017 IJ Global Awards; and the TFX Transport Project Finance of the Year award.

Italy: priority market

Italy is a priority market for Sacyr, within its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, where SIS has two P3 projects in operation, which amount to a P3 income portfolio greater than €14.7 billion. Apart from the Pedemontana - Veneta, Sacyr also started operating the brownfield A3 (Naples-Pompei-Salerno) earlier in 2022. This road P3, for a period of 25 years, has an expected backlog of €2.7 billion. SIS will operate and maintain this road and will also execute construction works for €390 million to modernize and improve safety on specific road sections.

SIS was also awarded the contract for the operation of the already running sections of the A21 Turin-Alessandria-Piacenzaand the A5 Turin-Ivrea-Quincinetto,as well as

the A4/A5 Ivrea-Santhià, Turin's beltway highways system, and the Turin-Pinerolo

section, which total 320 km. This P3 project, set for a 12-year period, includes the 'design and build' contract to improve these roads, with a €800 million investment.

Communications Department:

Follow us on:

Tel.: + 34 91 545 52 94 / 5153

comunicacion@sacyr.com

https://www.sacyr.com/en/news

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 14:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SACYR, S.A.
10:17aThe Sacyr Foundation collaborates with the Melilla Scuba Diving Association to clean th..
AQ
10:14aSACYR S A : and Fininc commission fifth section of the Pedemontana-Veneta (Italy)
PU
08:24aSACYR S A : y Fininc ponen en servicio el quinto tramo de la Pedemontana-Veneta (Italia)
PU
07/07Spanish Watchdog Imposes $208 Million Fine on Six Contractors over Bidding Collusion
MT
07/07Spain's six top builders fined, restricted over bidding collusion
RE
07/07SACYR S A : The Sacyr Foundation collaborates with local Melilla scuba diving association ..
PU
06/21Sacyr is once again part of the selective Ibex 35 stock market index
AQ
06/21SACYR, S.A.(BME : SCYR) added to Madrid Ibex 35 Index
CI
06/07Sacyr sells 2.9% of Repsol and totally leaves its capital
AQ
06/06Sacyr sells full stake in Repsol and options on Repsol shares
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SACYR, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 818 M 4 899 M 4 899 M
Net income 2022 113 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2022 6 789 M 6 903 M 6 903 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 1 465 M 1 490 M 1 490 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 46 562
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart SACYR, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sacyr, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,30 €
Average target price 3,49 €
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri Chief Financial Officer
Augusto Delkader Teig Independent Director
Juan Maria Aguirre Gonzalo Lead Independent Director
Isabel Martín Castella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACYR, S.A.0.52%1 490
VINCI-7.04%49 572
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.20%33 237
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-14.97%28 617
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.70%21 345
QUANTA SERVICES15.34%19 006