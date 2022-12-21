Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Sacyr, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:35 2022-12-21 am EST
2.611 EUR   +0.66%
04:57aSacyr S A : chooses Telefónica Tech for the unified management of its public cloud
PU
12/20Sacyr S A : opens whole Rumichaca-Pasto road corridor to traffic in southwest Colombia
PU
12/07Colombia awards infrastructure project worth $674.5 million to Spain's Sacyr
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sacyr S A : chooses Telefónica Tech for the unified management of its public cloud

12/21/2022 | 04:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sacyr has entrusted Telefónica Tech with the management of its public cloud contracts with the three hyperscalers (Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure) for the next three years, thus becoming its unified provider for all of them.

Telefónica Tech will play an important role in the digitalization strategy of Sacyr by participating in the design and evolution of its technological infrastructures, increasing the company's public cloud technology services thanks to the alliances it maintains with the hyperscalers and its capabilities developed in this field.

The use of public cloud technology services is one of the key aspects of Sacyr's digital strategy, as it will accelerate the digitalization of the company's different activities and processes, both in the area of internal support (finance, HR, etc.) and in operations with its clients (construction, concessions, services, etc.), as well as optimising the management of key business data. In addition, the adoption of the public cloud will provide Sacyr with a more efficient implementation of advanced Artificial Intelligence solutions (machine learning, predictive analytics, etc.) in its different businesses.

Francisco Gonzalo, Director of Information Technology at Sacyr, said: "The efficient management of technological infrastructures is a key aspect of Sacyr's digital strategy in the coming years. To this end, it is necessary to gradually adopt public cloud services that allow the evolution of these infrastructures and enable an adequate response to the digitalization needs of our businesses, taking advantage of the new regions of the main hyperscalers in Spain. In addition, one of the pillars of Sacyr's strategic plan is sustainability and the public cloud guarantees the reduction of the carbon footprint by using more efficient technologies. Telefónica Tech's experience will be of great value, as it has the necessary skills, knowledge and resources to accelerate the implementation of these services from a multi-vendor perspective".

María Jesús Almazor, CEO of Cyber Security and Cloud at Telefónica Tech, said: "At Telefónica Tech we are committed to a multi-cloud value proposition that allows us to accompany our customers in their digital transformation, avoiding the need to manage different environments and technologies and placing each workload in the technology that can offer the best performance and greater availability. The fact that Sacyr has trusted us to manage its public cloud in a unified way is recognition of the constantly updated skills of our professionals and our strategy of alliances with the main players in the sector".

Telefónica Tech maintains strategic alliances with AWS, Google and Microsoft, and other relevant companies in the sector, to provide customers with professional and managed services to help them successfully migrate to the cloud.

Since its inception in November 2019, Telefónica Tech has strengthened its cloud capabilities with four acquisitions of companies: CancomUK& I, Incremental, BE-terna (all three specialising in Microsoft cloud technology) and Altostratus (Google Cloud expert).

Last year, Telefónica Tech also integrated acens, a cloud company focused on the SME segment that had belonged to the Telefónica Group since 2011 and which is now Telefónica Tech's AWS Specialised Center.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 09:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SACYR, S.A.
04:57aSacyr S A : chooses Telefónica Tech for the unified management of its public cloud
PU
12/20Sacyr S A : opens whole Rumichaca-Pasto road corridor to traffic in southwest Colombia
PU
12/07Colombia awards infrastructure project worth $674.5 million to Spain's Sacyr
RE
12/05Sacyr S A : El ministro de Obras Públicas inaugura la ampliación del aeropuerto El Tepual ..
PU
11/25Sacyr S A : Scottish firm Kenoteq, winner of the 12th edition of the Sacyr Foundation Inno..
PU
11/18Sacyr hires investment banks to sell 600 mln euros of assets
RE
11/17Sacyr S A : to invest 17 million in the Miramundo environment complex over the next two y..
PU
11/11Spain's Sacyr sees motorways fuelling double-digit core profit growth
RE
11/1112 innovation agents showcase their proposals at Sacyr Innovation Summit
AQ
11/11Sacyr - Acciona and Valoriza selected for the street cleaning and waste collection serv..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 215 M 5 542 M 5 542 M
Net income 2022 123 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2022 7 222 M 7 675 M 7 675 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 1 654 M 1 758 M 1 758 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 46 562
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart SACYR, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sacyr, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,59 €
Average target price 3,48 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri Chief Financial Officer
Augusto Delkader Teig Independent Director
Juan Maria Aguirre Gonzalo Lead Independent Director
Isabel Martín Castella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACYR, S.A.13.47%1 758
VINCI0.56%55 975
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.15%36 792
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.80%33 075
QUANTA SERVICES24.42%20 386
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.65%19 009