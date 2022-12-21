Sacyr S A : chooses Telefónica Tech for the unified management of its public cloud

Sacyr has entrusted Telefónica Tech with the management of its public cloud contracts with the three hyperscalers (Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure) for the next three years, thus becoming its unified provider for all of them.

Telefónica Tech will play an important role in the digitalization strategy of Sacyr by participating in the design and evolution of its technological infrastructures, increasing the company's public cloud technology services thanks to the alliances it maintains with the hyperscalers and its capabilities developed in this field.

The use of public cloud technology services is one of the key aspects of Sacyr's digital strategy, as it will accelerate the digitalization of the company's different activities and processes, both in the area of internal support (finance, HR, etc.) and in operations with its clients (construction, concessions, services, etc.), as well as optimising the management of key business data. In addition, the adoption of the public cloud will provide Sacyr with a more efficient implementation of advanced Artificial Intelligence solutions (machine learning, predictive analytics, etc.) in its different businesses.

Francisco Gonzalo, Director of Information Technology at Sacyr, said: "The efficient management of technological infrastructures is a key aspect of Sacyr's digital strategy in the coming years. To this end, it is necessary to gradually adopt public cloud services that allow the evolution of these infrastructures and enable an adequate response to the digitalization needs of our businesses, taking advantage of the new regions of the main hyperscalers in Spain. In addition, one of the pillars of Sacyr's strategic plan is sustainability and the public cloud guarantees the reduction of the carbon footprint by using more efficient technologies. Telefónica Tech's experience will be of great value, as it has the necessary skills, knowledge and resources to accelerate the implementation of these services from a multi-vendor perspective".

María Jesús Almazor, CEO of Cyber Security and Cloud at Telefónica Tech, said: "At Telefónica Tech we are committed to a multi-cloud value proposition that allows us to accompany our customers in their digital transformation, avoiding the need to manage different environments and technologies and placing each workload in the technology that can offer the best performance and greater availability. The fact that Sacyr has trusted us to manage its public cloud in a unified way is recognition of the constantly updated skills of our professionals and our strategy of alliances with the main players in the sector".

Telefónica Tech maintains strategic alliances with AWS, Google and Microsoft, and other relevant companies in the sector, to provide customers with professional and managed services to help them successfully migrate to the cloud.

Since its inception in November 2019, Telefónica Tech has strengthened its cloud capabilities with four acquisitions of companies: CancomUK& I, Incremental, BE-terna (all three specialising in Microsoft cloud technology) and Altostratus (Google Cloud expert).

Last year, Telefónica Tech also integrated acens, a cloud company focused on the SME segment that had belonged to the Telefónica Group since 2011 and which is now Telefónica Tech's AWS Specialised Center.