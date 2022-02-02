Log in
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
Sacyr S A : included in S&P's Sustainability Yearbook 2022 for the first time

02/02/2022 | 12:19pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

SACYR INCLUDED IN S&P'S SUSTAINABILITY YEARBOOK

2022 FOR THE FIRST TIME

  • The rating agency situates the company among the top 10 construction and infrastructure companies in the area of corporate sustainability.

Madrid, February 2, 2022.- The rating agency S&P has included Sacyr for the first time in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, conducted annually in collaboration with Robeco SAM to distinguish the internationally leading companies in sustainability.

The 2022 Yearbook situates Sacyr among the top 10 international infrastructure companies with the best ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices. In order to be listed in the Yearbook, companies must be within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve an S&P Global ESG Score within 30% of their industry's top- performing company.

The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 considered over 7,500 companies from 61 industries worldwide. This year's edition features 716 companies in total.

Sustainalytics

Sacyr's inclusion in S&P's Sustainability Yearbook 2022 reflects the company's commitment to sustainability, as promoted in its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan. Last July, Sustainalytics ESG Rating ranked Sacyr as the best construction and engineering company in Spain.

Over the past year, the company has strengthened its corporate governance bodies regarding sustainability and has launched the 2021-2025 Sacyr Sustainable Action Plan. The company commits to fight against climate change in this five-year period, aiming for carbon neutrality. Moreover, Sacyr will increase its environmental investment by 50% until 2025.

Communications Department:

Follow us on:

Tel.: + 34 91 545 52 94 / 5153

comunicacion@sacyr.com

https://www.sacyr.com/en/news

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 17:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 452 M 5 006 M 4 452 M
Net income 2021 84,3 M 94,7 M 84,3 M
Net Debt 2021 6 097 M 6 855 M 6 097 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 3,88%
Capitalization 1 379 M 1 551 M 1 379 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 42 096
Free-Float 55,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,25 €
Average target price 3,22 €
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri Chief Financial Officer
Augusto Delkader Teig Independent Director
Juan Maria Aguirre Gonzalo Lead Independent Director
Isabel Martín Castella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACYR, S.A.-1.66%1 551
VINCI5.03%62 173
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.07%37 403
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 503
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620