Sacyr S A : included in S&P's Sustainability Yearbook 2022 for the first time

PRESS RELEASE

SACYR INCLUDED IN S&P'S SUSTAINABILITY YEARBOOK

2022 FOR THE FIRST TIME

The rating agency situates the company among the top 10 construction and infrastructure companies in the area of corporate sustainability.

Madrid, February 2, 2022.- The rating agency S&P has included Sacyr for the first time in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, conducted annually in collaboration with Robeco SAM to distinguish the internationally leading companies in sustainability.

The 2022 Yearbook situates Sacyr among the top 10 international infrastructure companies with the best ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices. In order to be listed in the Yearbook, companies must be within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve an S&P Global ESG Score within 30% of their industry's top- performing company.

The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 considered over 7,500 companies from 61 industries worldwide. This year's edition features 716 companies in total.

Sustainalytics

Sacyr's inclusion in S&P's Sustainability Yearbook 2022 reflects the company's commitment to sustainability, as promoted in its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan. Last July, Sustainalytics ESG Rating ranked Sacyr as the best construction and engineering company in Spain.

Over the past year, the company has strengthened its corporate governance bodies regarding sustainability and has launched the 2021-2025 Sacyr Sustainable Action Plan. The company commits to fight against climate change in this five-year period, aiming for carbon neutrality. Moreover, Sacyr will increase its environmental investment by 50% until 2025.