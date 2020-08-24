Sacyr S A : is awarded construction of the second runway for Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima (Peru)

21/08/2020

The construction works are part of package 2.2 of the Peruvian airport expansion project.

This work will double operating capacity at Peru's most important airport.

Sacyr Ingeniería y Infraestructuras, in a consortium with GyM, has been awarded package 2.2 of the Jorge Chavez International Airport Expansion Project, to construct the second runway.

This work package includes construction of the 3,480-meter-long second runway, over a total area of more than 600 hectares. A network of over 10 kilometers of taxiways, approach lights, beaconing systems, navigation aids, medium voltage systems and control and surveillance equipment will also be developed.

Work will begin from September, and the second runway will start operations at the end of 2022. The project will be carried out using a mitigation strategy under new COVID-19 health and safety standards.

This new award means Sacyr has 19 airport contracts worldwide. In Peru, it has already executed the renovation of Chiclayo airport.