Sacyr S A : 1Q 2021 Results presentation

Rumichaca Pasto, Colombia
May 6, 2021
Table of Contents
1.Highlights & Main Figures 1Q21
2.Operational Development 1Q21
3.Performance by Business Area 1Q21
4.Annexes
1 Highlights & Main Figures 1Q 2021
Shareholder Remuneration
-
Scrip Dividend February 2021: 0.042€/share or 1x47 shares. 92% chose shares.
-
Post. closing: Approved 2 new Scrip Dividend in the AGM 29th April 2021.
-
Estimated profitability 4-5%.
Actions to reduce Recourse Net Debt
-
Within the 21-25 strategic plan, focus on significantly reducing recourse net
debt in 2021 and 2022.
-
Final step to issue a green financial structure that will reduce that debt.
-
Different ongoing operations to contribute to the reduction of that debt, together with the Group's own cash generation and the dividends received by the concessions.
1 Highlights & Main Figures 1Q 2021
Social Bond
-
First social bond issued in Latin America linked to an infrastructure project.
-
Issuance of bonds worth $209 million to refinance the Montes de María
(Colombia) route.
-
The use of new financing instruments linked to sustainability objectives is one of the lines of action of Sacyr's Strategic Plan 2021-2025.
Concessional projects
Progress in the major projects of the backlog.
-
Colombia: Puerta de Hierro motorway (100%), Mar 1 (85%), Rumichaca-Pasto (90%) and Pamplona-Cúcuta (39%)
-
Italy: Pedemontana-Veneta (94%)
-
Chile: Américo Vespucio Oriente (72%)
-
Paraguay: Rutas del Este (45%)
-
Uruguay: Ferrocarril Central (37%)
