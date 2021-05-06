Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Sacyr, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/06 03:39:05 am
2.31 EUR   -0.17%
03:11aSACYR S A  : 1Q 2021 Results presentation
PU
04/30SACYR S A  : Voting results 2021
PU
04/30SACYR S A  : Acuerdos Adoptados 2021
PU
Sacyr S A : 1Q 2021 Results presentation

05/06/2021 | 03:11am EDT
Presentation of Results

Rumichaca Pasto, Colombia

May 6, 2021

1Q 2021

sacyr.com

Table of Contents

1.Highlights & Main Figures 1Q21

2.Operational Development 1Q21

3.Performance by Business Area 1Q21

4.Annexes

Américo Vespucio Oriente highway, Chile

1 Highlights & Main Figures 1Q 2021

1 Highlights & Main Figures 1Q 2021

Shareholder Remuneration

  • Scrip Dividend February 2021: 0.042€/share or 1x47 shares. 92% chose shares.
  • Post. closing: Approved 2 new Scrip Dividend in the AGM 29th April 2021.
  • Estimated profitability 4-5%.

Actions to reduce Recourse Net Debt

  • Within the 21-25 strategic plan, focus on significantly reducing recourse net
    debt in 2021 and 2022.
  • Final step to issue a green financial structure that will reduce that debt.
  • Different ongoing operations to contribute to the reduction of that debt, together with the Group's own cash generation and the dividends received by the concessions.

Presentation of Results 1Q 2021

4

1 Highlights & Main Figures 1Q 2021

Social Bond

  • First social bond issued in Latin America linked to an infrastructure project.
  • Issuance of bonds worth $209 million to refinance the Montes de María

(Colombia) route.

  • The use of new financing instruments linked to sustainability objectives is one of the lines of action of Sacyr's Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

Concessional projects

Progress in the major projects of the backlog.

  • Colombia: Puerta de Hierro motorway (100%), Mar 1 (85%), Rumichaca-Pasto (90%) and Pamplona-Cúcuta (39%)
  • Italy: Pedemontana-Veneta (94%)
  • Chile: Américo Vespucio Oriente (72%)
  • Paraguay: Rutas del Este (45%)
  • Uruguay: Ferrocarril Central (37%)

Presentation of Results 1Q 2021

5

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
