Sacyr S A : 9 Report on amendment of Bylaws

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SACYR, S.A. IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION REFERRED TO IN ITEM TENON THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CALLED FOR APRIL 28 AND APRIL 29, 2021, AT FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY 1. Introduction The Board of Directors of Sacyr, S.A. (the "Company") issues this report, in accordance with section 286 of the Spanish Corporate Enterprises Act (Ley de Sociedades de Capital), to justify the proposed amendments to the Company's Bylaws (the "Bylaws") that are submitted for approval at the General Meeting under item ten on the agenda. For all appropriate purposes, this report also includes the full wording of the proposed amendments. To make it easier for shareholders to understand the changes that have given rise to these proposals, a statement of the purpose and justification of these amendments is provided, followed by the amendments to the Bylaws that are submitted for approval at the General Meeting. 2. General justification of the proposal The proposed amendments to the Company's Bylaws fall, generally speaking, in the context of the ongoing review and updating process carried out by the Company of its internal corporate governance rules and, in line with Directive (EU) 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of May 17, 2017, amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement, as well as the Bill amending the consolidated text of the Corporate Enterprises Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 1/2010 of July 2, and other financial regulations, as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement in listed companies, as well as the recommendations included in the Good Governance Code for listed companies and international best practices. The specific objectives of these amendments are as follows: Inclusion in the Bylaws of the possibility for shareholders and their proxies to attend the General Meeting by electronic means, by remote connection and in real time, pursuant to sections 182, 189 and 521.1 of the Corporate Enterprises Act, and, consequently, the necessary adaptation to ensure the correct exercise of shareholders' rights at general meetings. Inclusion in the Bylaws of the possibility, where permitted under current law, for the Board of Directors to call a General Meeting exclusively by electronic means, 1

duly guaranteeing the identity of the subject, and clearly describing in the notice of meeting the deadlines, forms and methods of exercising shareholders' rights envisaged by the directors to enable the meeting to be properly held. Inclusion in the Bylaws that the Board of Directors should be made up exclusively of natural persons, stating that this requirement will only apply to appointments and renewals that take place once this provision of the Bylaws has been approved. In this way, the Company will have a corporate governance system that promotes the participation of its shareholders in general meetings, guaranteeing the exercise of their rights. Furthermore, with the aim of providing greater transparency and improving corporate governance, the need is established for the board of directors to be made up of natural persons. 3. Structure of the amendments and general justification To ensure that voting rights are properly exercised by shareholders, in line with the recommendation of the Code of Good Corporate Governance and section 197 bis of the Corporate Enterprises Act, the proposed amendments have been grouped together, for voting purposes, into the following distinct blocks, namely: Amendments relating to electronic attendance at meetings.

Amendment of articles 24 (Constitution of the General Meeting), 25 (Right to attend), 26 ( Standing to attend), 27 (Representation at the General Meeting), 30 (List of attendees), 31 (Deliberation of the General Meeting), 32 (Right to information) and 34 (Remote voting) of the Bylaws, to include electronic attendance at general meetings, guaranteeing and ensuring the exercise of the rights of shareholders and their proxies. Amendments relating to the electronic general meetings.

Amendment of articles 23 (Calling of the General Meeting), 28 (Venue and time of the General Meeting) and 36 (Minutes of the General Meeting) of the Bylaws, related to the holding of electronic General Meetings, in order to respond to the need to provide for the possibility of holding General Meetings fully electronically, ensuring and guaranteeing the rights of shareholders and their proxies. Amendment on the composition of the Board of Directors by natural persons.

Amendment of articles 23.3 e) (Calling of the General Meeting) and 37 (Board Regulation) of the Bylaws for the purpose of providing that the Board of Directors will consist exclusively of natural persons. 2

4. Specific justification for the amendments 4.1. Statutory amendment that envisages electronic attendance at meetings guaranteeing and ensuring the exercise of the rights of shareholders and their proxies. It is considered necessary to include electronic attendance in the Bylaws so that, in order to encourage maximum participation of shareholders and their proxies in the meetings, mechanisms are provided to enable attendance and active participation in the meeting also by electronic means when for any reason all or some of the shareholders cannot attend the meetings in person. In this regard, the content of Recommendation 6 of the Good Governance Code is included, which recommends that "the company should have mechanisms that allow ..., in the case of large cap companies and to the extent proportionate, attendance and active participation in the general meeting". In this sense, the various articles relating to attendance specify that attendance may be in person or by electronic means, and, furthermore, in accordance with the sections 182, 189 and 521.1 of the Corporate Enterprises Act, with the appropriate amendments the exercise of the rights of shareholders and their proxies at meetings when attending by electronic means is guaranteed. 4.2. Amendment to the Bylaws that envisages holding exclusively electronic meetings. Subject to the necessary legal authorisation, and in anticipation of the contents of the forthcoming amendment to the Corporate Enterprises Act (Draft Bill on the encouragement of long-termshareholder engagement), it is proposed to include the possibility for the Board of Directors to convene meetings exclusively by electronic means, as a general rule and provided that the legislation in force so allows. To this end, all the rules necessary to guarantee the correct exercise of the rights of shareholders and their representatives have been included alongside this possibility, as well as all those mandatory rules regarding electronic meetings that the legislator proposes to include in the forthcoming reform of the Corporate Enterprises Act, such as the need for the minutes of this type of meeting to be notarised and the need for, in all cases, the identity and standing of the shareholders and their proxies to be duly guaranteed and for all the attendees to be able to participate effectively in the meeting through appropriate remote means of communication, such as audio or video, complemented by the possibility of written messages during the course of the meeting, both to exercise -in real time- the rights to speak, information, proposal and vote that correspond to them, and to follow the interventions of the other attendees through the aforementioned means. 4.3. Amendment concerning the make-up of the Board of Directors solely by natural persons. 3

Finally, and also in anticipation of the proposed amendment to the Corporate Enterprises Act (Bill on the encouragement of long-termshareholder engagement), an amendment to the Bylaws is proposed on the composition of the Board of Directors, requiring that it be made up exclusively of natural persons to ensure better corporate governance and greater transparency. In this respect, and following the legislative proposal, it is established that this obligation will affect all appointments and renewals made as from their incorporation, where appropriate, in the Bylaws. 5. Shareholder right to information In accordance with sections 286 and 518 of the Corporate Enterprises Act, and article 7 of the Company's General Meeting Regulations, this report is issued in accordance with the shareholders' right to examine the full text of the proposed amendments to the Bylaws and the report justifying the amendments at the registered office, or to request that they be delivered or sent to them free of charge. This document will also be published on the Company's website (www.sacyr.com), together with the call of the General Meeting and the remaining documentation relating to the aforementioned sections of the General Meeting Regulations and the Corporate Enterprises Act. 6. Amendments proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting The full wording of the proposed amendments to the Bylaws is transcribed below: Article 23. General Meeting notice of meeting The General Meetings will need to be formally called by the Company Board of Directors. When permitted by current legislation, the Board of Directors may call meetings to be held without the physical attendance of the shareholders or their representatives, that is, exclusively telematic meetings. The Board of Directors can call the General Meeting whenever it is considered convenient for the corporate interests and will have the obligation to do so within the legally established periods, in the following cases: (a) in the chase foreseen under section two of the above article; (b) when requested, by notarial act, by shareholders representing, at least, three per cent of the capital stock; and (c) when a takeover bid is made for the Company shares. In this last case, the notice of meeting will need to take place as soon as possible with the purpose of informing the shareholders regarding the circumstances of the transaction and give them the opportunity of offering a coordinated response. The General Meeting notice of meeting, ordinary or extraordinary, will take place in a manner to guarantee a quick and non discriminatory access to the information among all shareholders. For this purpose, the means of communication that ensure the public and efficient disclosure of the notice of meeting, as well as free access to it by the shareholders of the entire European Union will be guaranteed. 4

Between the notice of meeting and the date scheduled for the General Meeting to take place there must be a period of at least one month, except in those cases in which the applicable regulation establishes a different time frame. The broadcast of the notice will be made using, at least, the following means: The "Official Gazette of the Companies Registry" or one of the largest distribution newspapers in Spain. The website of the National Securities Market Commission. The Company website. Since the publication of the notice of meeting and until the General Meeting takes place, the Company must publish uninterruptedly in its website, at least, the following information: The notice of meeting. The total number of shares and voting rights on the date of the notice of meeting, detailed by types of shares, if any. The documents that are to be submitted to the General Meeting and in particular, the administrators, accounts auditors and independent experts' reports. The complete texts of the agreement proposals regarding each and every one of the matters in the agenda or, regarding those informational sections, a report of the competent bodies, commenting each of the sections. The agreement proposals submitted by the shareholders will also be included as they are received. In the case of appointments, ratifications of reelections of the Board of Directors members, the identity, resume and category to which each belong, as well as the proposal and reports pursuant to article 529 decies of the Capital Company Act. The forms that must be used for the vote by representation and distance voting, except when directly sent by the Company to each shareholder. When it is not possible to be published in the website due to technical reasons, the Company must indicate therein how to obtain the printed forms, which it must send to each shareholder who requests it. 4. The notice of meeting will provide, in addition to the legally general demanding acknowledgments, (i) the name of the Company, (ii) the date and time of the meeting under first notice, (iii) the manner of holding the meeting, (iv) the date in which the shareholder must have recorded the shares under his/her name in 5

