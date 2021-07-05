Sacyr S A : El presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque, inaugura la primera concesión de Sacyr en el país

PRESS RELEASE

IVÁN DUQUE, PRESIDENT OF COLOMBIA, INAUGURATES

SACYR'S FIRST P3 PROJECT IN THE COUNTRY

Sacyr Concesiones starts operation and maintenance of the first of four 4G projects that the company has completed in Colombia, the Puerta de Hierro - Palmar de Varela - Cruz del Viso road corridor.

This new road corridor connects three departments of the Colombian Caribbean coast and is 198 kilometers long.

Last April, Sacyr issued the first social bond tied to an infrastructure project in Latin America to refinance Puerta de Hierro.

Calamar, Bolívar, July 4, 2021 - The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, inaugurated yesterday the first of four road 4G projects that Sacyr develops in Colombia: Puerta de Hierro - Palmar de Varela - Cruz del Viso.

After the construction phase, Concesionaria Vial Montes de María, a 100%-owned Sacyr Concesiones subsidiary company, is in charge of operating and maintaining this corridor'sentire length of 198 kilometers, which connects the Sucre, Atlántico, and Bolívar departments with Colombia's inland.

This project improves the quality of life of close to 320,000 residents of the infrastructure's area of influence.

With a total investment of 177 million euros (1.24 billion Colombian pesos), and the creation of more than 5,500 direct jobs during its execution, construction works consisted of improving 164 km of road, rehabilitating 2 km, and building a 5.2-km