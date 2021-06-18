Sacyr S A : ´s board of directors strengthens with new appointments to face the 2021-2025 Strategic Cicle

These changes are due to the company's firm commitment to: diversity, by incorporating two women into the company's highest management body, transversality, as some executives rotate responsibilities from the company's business and holding areas, and internal promotion, as all new incorporations to the board of directors come from within the company.

The new appointees are:

- Fernando Lozano Sainz,up until now CEO of Sacyr Services is appointed new general corporate manager, in charge of corporate areas instrumental to the new strategic cycle, such as TIC, Risks, Insurance, Health, Employee's health and wellness, Travel, and General Services;

- Patricia Martínez Íñigo, new general manager of Human Resources and Talent Management, with the goal of promoting people-centric policies and processes;

- Marta Gil de la Hoz, new general manager of Strategy, Innovation, and Sustainability, will lead these key areas, cornerstones of Sacyr's transformation in the years to come;

- Eduardo Campos Pozuelo, the new CEO of Sacyr Services, will focus on this division's profitability and its contribution to the group's concession-focused business model.

The three new appointed executives will immediately join the board of directors (Fernando Lozano already was a member), which will then be formed by nine people. Additionally, Marta Gil and Patricia Martínez will join the Sustainability Committee and Eduardo Campos, the Investment Committee and Risks Committee.Furthermore, our construction division, Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructures, whose CEO is Pedro Sigüenza, has appointed Antonio Belmonte Sánchez as COO (Chief Operating Officer), a newly created position which has the goal of reinforcing the division's alignment with the group's strategy, focused on concession businesses and the growth in priority markets in Europe, North America, South America and Australia.

Other appointments are:

- María Muñoz Muñoz, new M&A corporate manager, under the Finance Division led by Carlos Mijangos, and deputy to the CFO;

- Fermín González Ramos, president of the regulatory compliance unit, directly under the President of Sacyr, Manuel Manrique.

The board of directors would like to thank Miguel Heras Dolader, until now Corporate General Manager and Human Resources and Talent Management general manager, for his work and dedication in the almost 25 years at Sacyr in which he assumed different responsibilities: regional director of Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructures, executive director of Somague in Portugal, executive director of the construction division and lastly, as Corporate General Manager of the holding company.

CV

Fernando Lozano Sainz has a Civil Engineering degree from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and a MBA in Construction and Real Estate companies from Escuela de Arquitectos de Madrid. A professional with more than 30 years of experience, he has been at Sacyr since 1989. He has been the CEO of Sacyr Services since 2007. Before that, he had different positions in the construction division.

Patricia Martínez Íñigo , Psychology graduate of the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and EDP of ESADE Business School. She is part of Sacyr since 2003, where she was Sacyr Concesiones' director of public equipment. She has developed most of her career at Sacyr Services' Human Resources, where she achieved the role of director. A professional with more than 20 years of experience, she began her career at Carrefour.

Marta Gil de la Hoz , Telecommunications engineering degree from Universidad de Valladolid, EDP from IESE and and Top Management Executive Program from ESADE. She is part of Sacyr since 2004. Director of Innovation and Strategy since 2019, prior to that she held the position of IT Business Partner at Sacyr Services and Organization director, among others. A professional with more than 24 years of experience, she started her career at Accenture.

Eduardo Campos Pozuelo , Civil engineering graduate from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. He joined Sacyr in 2002 and since 2018 he has been the director of Portugal subsidiary Somague. Before that, he was Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructure's EMEA region director. He started his career more than 24 years ago leading international world-class construction projects.

Antonio Belmonte Sánchez , Civil engineering graduate from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and has a PhD from Escuela de Granada. He started his career as a Construction manager and continued as Regional manager for Southern Spain. In 2012 he works as Head of the EMEA region, and in 2014 becomes LATAM Regional Manager in Santiago de Chile. Since 2018 up until now, he was Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructures' EMEA and Australia General Manager.

María Muñoz Muñoz , is a Civil Enineer graduate from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and has MEng in Infrastructure Management and Public Services from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. 18 years of experience in the infrastructure sector. She started her career at Ferrovial, in construction of infrastructures such as the R-4, M-50 or the AP-36 highways. She joined Sacyr's concessions division in 2007, where she had several responsibility positions, first in the operations area and later directing a concession society. In 2011 she was responsible for the creation of the Corporate operations department, where she led the asset rotation strategy for some years. Member of Sacyr Concesiones' executive committee since 2015 and until now, Corporate operations and Management Control director of Sacyr Concesiones, as well as member of the administration board of several societies.