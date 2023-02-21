Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Sacyr, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:07:12 2023-02-21 am EST
2.937 EUR   -0.91%
07:40aSacyr S A : partners with Mooevo to create urban micromobility solutions
PU
02/15Sacyr S A : leads an innovation project to recycle and recover lithium ion batteries
PU
02/14Sacyr receives the 2022 National Innovation Award
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sacyr S A : partners with Mooevo to create urban micromobility solutions

02/21/2023 | 07:40am EST
PRESS RELEASE

SACYR PARTNERS WITH MOOEVO TO CREATE URBAN

MICROMOBILITY SOLUTIONS

  • Both firms will market sustainable electric carts for municipal services and last mile delivery under the brand MOOEVO Green.

Madrid, February 21, 2023.- MOOEVO and Sacyr have founded the MOOEVO Green joint venture to develop and distribute electric carts for a more sustainable and cleaner transport of wares and urban services.

MOOEVO Green will market the new Clean street cleaning electric carts. Valoriza purchased a fleet to provide the municipal services in the city of Madrid and are already functioning.

These electric carts allow logistics workers to carry loads up steep slopes, sidewalks, and obstacles with less effort. The new Clean carts have full 8-hour autonomy and can fit two 70-liter or 100-kilogram bins.

Additionally, the new joint venture will market other multi-industry vehicles, to clean both sidewalks and roads and to transport people and wares in urban locations. These vehicles are used by major courier companies.

MOOEVO Green's catalogue will include electric carts for waste collection and other types of vehicles for persons with reduced mobility and their companions. The latter have already been used in Ifema during the Covid-19 crisis and other hospitals.

"This joint venture also offers novel electric solutions to transport people and wares. The global growth of e-commerce activity, as well as the ever increasing urban and legal restrictions on wheeled vehicles are driving logistics companies to use alternative

PRESS RELEASE

vehicles that are compliant with the law and are financially viable in order to make their deliveries", explained Ignacio Estellés, CEO of MOOEVO Green.

More info at:

https://mooevo.green/

Attachments

© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 359 M 5 727 M 5 727 M
Net income 2022 111 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 7 333 M 7 837 M 7 837 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 1 890 M 2 020 M 2 020 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 46 562
Free-Float 57,9%
Sacyr, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,96 €
Average target price 3,49 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri Chief Financial Officer
Augusto Delkader Teig Independent Director
Juan Maria Aguirre Gonzalo Lead Independent Director
Isabel Martín Castella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACYR, S.A.14.00%2 020
VINCI16.93%65 551
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.66%37 803
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.79%34 808
QUANTA SERVICES8.70%22 135
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.56%20 663