Sacyr S A : partners with Mooevo to create urban micromobility solutions

PRESS RELEASE

SACYR PARTNERS WITH MOOEVO TO CREATE URBAN

MICROMOBILITY SOLUTIONS

Both firms will market sustainable electric carts for municipal services and last mile delivery under the brand MOOEVO Green.

Madrid, February 21, 2023.- MOOEVO and Sacyr have founded the MOOEVO Green joint venture to develop and distribute electric carts for a more sustainable and cleaner transport of wares and urban services.

MOOEVO Green will market the new Clean street cleaning electric carts. Valoriza purchased a fleet to provide the municipal services in the city of Madrid and are already functioning.

These electric carts allow logistics workers to carry loads up steep slopes, sidewalks, and obstacles with less effort. The new Clean carts have full 8-hour autonomy and can fit two 70-liter or 100-kilogram bins.

Additionally, the new joint venture will market other multi-industry vehicles, to clean both sidewalks and roads and to transport people and wares in urban locations. These vehicles are used by major courier companies.

MOOEVO Green's catalogue will include electric carts for waste collection and other types of vehicles for persons with reduced mobility and their companions. The latter have already been used in Ifema during the Covid-19 crisis and other hospitals.

"This joint venture also offers novel electric solutions to transport people and wares. The global growth of e-commerce activity, as well as the ever increasing urban and legal restrictions on wheeled vehicles are driving logistics companies to use alternative