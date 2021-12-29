Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Sacyr, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sacyr S A : puts two new interchanges into operation to improve AP-46 connections

12/29/2021 | 10:07am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT:

SACYR PUTS TWO NEW INTERCHANGES INTO OPERATION TO

IMPROVE AP-46 CONNECTIONS

  • The concessionaire, Guadalcesa (Málaga-Las Pedrizas), has invested 24 million euros in improving highway access, which will reduce travel times for users.

Malaga, 28 December 2021.- Sacyr has put two new interchanges into operation, between the MA-20 and A-7 highways, which improve connections with the AP-46Malaga-Las Pedrizas highway. The new interchanges will reduce travel times between Malaga, its metropolitan area, the Costa del Sol, and the Guadalhorce Valley.

The concessionaire, Guadalcesa (owned by Aberdeen Infrastructure, Mirova, and Sacyr Concesiones), working in conjunction with Spain's Ministry of Development, has promoted the construction of these new infrastructures with an investment of 24 million euros.

The interchange between the MA-20 and the AP-46has involved building two new slip roads between the MA-20and the A-7,building an overpass over the MA-20,two 128 m elevated roads, for each of the 2 slip roads running parallel to the existing elevated highway, and the construction of 8 new toll booths to make a total of 26, thereby improving user service.

This construction project involves providing a direct connection from the MA-20 ring road to the Malaga 'Hiperronda' ring road (A-7), which will cut travel times between Malaga and the AP-46 highway. It will also help to significantly reduce congestion on the MA-20 by improving mobility in the surrounding area.

The AP-46 /MA-3404interchange will reduce travel times in the direction of Malaga and its metropolitan area, the Costa del Sol, and the Guadalhorce Valley towards the towns of Casabermeja and Villanueva de la Concepcion. This branch will also facilitate

ANNOUNCEMENT:

the reorganisation of slip roads onto the operational area, so as to improve user service, and facilitate operation and maintenance work.

The most relevant figures in relation to this project are:

  • 2 elevated highways (128 m) + 1 overpass (42 m)
  • 2,585 m2 of board
  • 2,605 m2 reinforced earth walls
  • 1,590 ml anchoring
  • 460,000 m3 embankment
  • 302,000 m3 clearing
  • 19,830 tonnes chipboard

Malaga - Las Pedrizas Highway

The Guadalmedina highway (AP-46) connects Alto de las Pedrizas with Malaga. It is a 28 km high-capacity road that runs perpendicular to the Malaga coastline and serves as a communication route between the interior of the province and the coast.

Link to project video: https://youtu.be/XDpFqh9Jea8

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 15:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
