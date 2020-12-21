Log in
SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
Sacyr S A : wins the RSC-287 highway concession in Rio Grande so Sul (Brazil)

12/21/2020 | 11:35am EST
21/12/2020
Award Sacyr wins the RSC-287 highway concession in Rio Grande so Sul (Brazil)
  • The highway concession has a 30-year term and requires an investment of approximately 430 million euros.

  • It is the first P3 project Sacyr has won in Brazil, where the company has several infrastructure construction projects underway.

Sacyr Concessions has been awarded the RSC-287 Highway concession in the state of Rio Grande do Sul (Brazil). The multinational will widen 204 km of the roadway to improve communication in the Tabaí and Santa María regions.

The concession term is 30 years and the project's required investment is approximately 430 million euros. The revenue portfolio is expected to exceed 2.44 billion euros.

The project includes the operation, upkeep, maintenance, improvements and expansion of the infrastructure from the RSC-287 Highway, between Tabaí at the BRS-386 junction (km 28.03), and Santa María at the ERS-509 junction (km 232.54), totaling 204.51 km in length.

Critical link

Not only is the RSC 287 is a critical link between Tabaí and Santa María, it also facilitates connection to the BR 471 and BR 153 federal highways. Heavy traffic is a daily occurrence on the highway, which is one of the busiest in the state.

The highway will serve roughly 840,000 residents in 19 municipalities.

First concession in Brazil

The RSC-287 Highway is the first under Sacyr concession in Brazil. Sacyr has major projects underway in the country, including the Sao Paulo metro, the Fortaleza metro, and the North-South Railroad expansion.

This latest milestone consolidates Sacyr's strategy, which focuses on carrying out P3 projects and strengthening activity in the Americas. In November, Sacyr was awarded its first P3 project in the United States.

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 16:34:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
