  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Sacyr, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
Valoriza Medioambiente wins street cleaning and waste collection contracts for 249 million in Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid and Reus, Tarragona

11/03/2021 | 07:45am EDT
  • The company will provide this service in Torrejón de Ardoz in a temporary business association with FCC Medio Ambiente for a 10-year term, and €142 million.
  • The contract in Reus, a temporary business association with Romero Polo, will also extend for 10 years and is valued at €106 million.

03/11/2021

03/11/2021

Valoriza Medioambiente, Sacyr's environmental services company, has started providing waste collection and street cleaning services in Reus, Tarragona, and Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid.

These contracts entail a great improvement in the services' efficiency and sustainability and are worth €249 million in total.

Torrejón de Ardoz

Valoriza Medioambiente, in a temporary business association with FCC Medio Ambiente, has started providing waste collection and street cleaning services to the 130,000 residents of Torrejón de Ardoz for a 10-year term, and €142 million.

In this contract, the two companies will implement several measures to deliver a more efficient and sustainable service, such as the incorporation of a new environmentally-conscious fleet of vehicles (made up of heavy vehicles and compressed natural gas vans, auxiliary vehicles, sweeping machines, and street flushing machines and hybrid vehicles). Furthermore, the company will start a pilot for selective waste collection in the upcoming months.

This new service brings new noteworthy improvements.

Some of them are:

  • More workers and waste collection on Sundays and holidays.
  • Renewing all urban waste containers in the municipality and replacing 100 urban trash cans
  • Promoting communication campaigns to raise citizen awareness on dog feces collection.
Reus contract

Valoriza Medioambiente, in a temporary business association with José Antonio Romero Polo (UTE Reus Net), has begun to provide waste collection and street cleaning services in Reus for a 10-year term and €106 million.

The temporary business association will provide services for the close to 104,000 residents of this municipality and strive to make them more sustainable and efficient. In order to do that, the company will replace all vehicles and machinery with an environmentally-conscious fleet of CNG-fueled and electric vehicles. It will also improve the street-cleaning and waste-collection operation by improving controls and traceability and better communication with citizens and the city hall.

Furthermore, this temporary business association will implement a door-to-door waste collection pilot and urban waste container e-lock, as well as renew all municipal containers.

Valoriza Medioambiente promotes sustainability and efficiency in all its services and focuses on its professionals, furthering the social economy and gender equality, facilitating work-life balance, and incorporation of universal access criteria.

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 11:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
