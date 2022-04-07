Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sadhna Broadcast Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540821   INE994R01010

SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED

(540821)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sadhna Broadcast : Disc UR 31(4) / 31(5) Of SAST Regulations 2011

04/07/2022 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sadhna Broadcast Limited (SADHNA)B roadcast Date And Time : 07/04/2022 11:46:35 Announcement : Disc UR 31(4) / 31(5) Of SAST Regulations 2011 Description :

Pooja Aggarwal has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 31(4) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED
02:23aSADHNA BROADCAST : Disc UR 31(4) / 31(5) Of SAST Regulations 2011
PU
02/15Sadhna Broadcast CFO Resigns; Shares Slide 5%
MT
02/15Sadhna Broadcast Limited Appoints Sonia Sharma as Chief Financial Officer
CI
02/14Sadhna Broadcast Limited Announces CFO Changes
CI
02/14Sadhna Broadcast Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
01/10Sadhna Broadcast's Net Profit Drops in Fiscal Q3; Shares Slump 5%
MT
2021Sadhna Broadcast Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2021Sadhna Broadcast Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021Sadhna Broadcast Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December ..
CI
2020Sadhna Broadcast Limited Appoints Neeru Kaushik as Company Secretary and Compliance Off..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 225 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
Net income 2021 -1,11 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net cash 2021 23,9 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 -95,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 281 M 3,69 M 3,69 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,80%
Chart SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sadhna Broadcast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED40.00%4
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-14.41%241 361
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.17%216 371
VIACOMCBS INC.18.79%23 290
FORMULA ONE GROUP9.12%15 845
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-10.84%14 899