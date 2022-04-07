Sadhna Broadcast : Disc UR 31(4) / 31(5) Of SAST Regulations 2011

Sadhna Broadcast Limited (SADHNA)
Broadcast Date And Time : 07/04/2022 11:46:35 Announcement : Disc UR 31(4) / 31(5) Of SAST Regulations 2011
Pooja Aggarwal has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 31(4) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
