Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sadhna Broadcast Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540821   INE994R01028

SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED

(540821)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
14.70 INR   +1.94%
01:19aSadhna Broadcast : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
11/14Sadhna Broadcast : Related Party Transactions
PU
10/31Sadhna Broadcast : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sadhna Broadcast : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015

11/16/2022 | 01:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sadhna Broadcast Limited (SADHNA)B roadcast Date And Time : 16/11/2022 11:08:15 Announcement : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015 Description :

Sadhna Broadcast Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED
01:19aSadhna Broadcast : Disclosure Under Insider Trading Regulations 2015
PU
11/14Sadhna Broadcast : Related Party Transactions
PU
10/31Sadhna Broadcast : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015
PU
10/21Sadhna Broadcast : Updates
PU
09/24Sadhna Broadcast Limited Announces Resignation of Neeru Kaushik as Company Secretary & ..
CI
08/26Sadhna Broadcast : Proceedings Of AGM
PU
07/30Sadhna Broadcast Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
07/29Sadhna Broadcast : Intimation Of AGM
PU
07/28Sadhna Broadcast : Financial Results Updates
PU
06/02Sadhna Broadcast : Voting Result
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 239 M 2,95 M 2,95 M
Net income 2022 3,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net cash 2022 37,1 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2022 93,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 474 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sadhna Broadcast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED635.00%18
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-38.34%171 878
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-12.65%14 480
FORMULA ONE GROUP-10.39%13 111
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-38.73%12 127
ITV PLC-30.08%3 753