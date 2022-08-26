Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sadhna Broadcast Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540821   INE994R01028

SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED

(540821)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
21.05 INR   -4.97%
11:41aSADHNA BROADCAST : Proceedings Of AGM
PU
07/30Sadhna Broadcast Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
07/29SADHNA BROADCAST : Intimation Of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sadhna Broadcast : Proceedings Of AGM

08/26/2022 | 11:41am EDT
Sadhna Broadcast Limited (SADHNA)B roadcast Date And Time : 26/08/2022 10:23:39 Announcement : Proceedings Of AGM Description :

Sadhna Broadcast Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of Proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 25, 2022.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 15:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 239 M 2,99 M 2,99 M
Net income 2022 3,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net cash 2022 37,1 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2022 93,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 111 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,16%
Chart SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sadhna Broadcast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED1,007.50%28
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-24.17%214 136
COMCAST CORPORATION-25.29%165 938
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-14.05%16 965
FORMULA ONE GROUP8.76%15 850
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-15.97%14 001