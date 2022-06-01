Sadhna Broadcast : Proceedings Of EGM

Sadhna Broadcast Limited (SADHNA)
B roadcast Date And Time : 01/06/2022 11:03:16 Announcement : Proceedings Of EGM Description :
Sadhna Broadcast Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on May 31, 2022.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 05:41:03 UTC.