  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sadhna Broadcast Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540821   INE994R01010

SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED

(540821)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-30
79.45 INR   +4.95%
01:42aSADHNA BROADCAST : Proceedings Of EGM
PU
05/31SADHNA BROADCAST : Record Date
PU
05/23SADHNA BROADCAST : Rescheduling Of Board Meeting
PU
Sadhna Broadcast : Proceedings Of EGM

06/01/2022 | 01:42am EDT
Sadhna Broadcast Limited (SADHNA)B roadcast Date And Time : 01/06/2022 11:03:16 Announcement : Proceedings Of EGM Description :

Sadhna Broadcast Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on May 31, 2022.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 225 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
Net income 2021 -1,11 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net cash 2021 23,9 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 -95,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 797 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,80%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED297.25%10
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-29.42%199 125
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.26%197 837
VIACOMCBS INC.12.36%22 107
FORMULA ONE GROUP0.28%14 593
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-18.33%13 828