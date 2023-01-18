Advanced search
    540821   INE994R01028

SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED

(540821)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-16
8.760 INR   -2.45%
01/18Sadhna Broadcast : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
2022Sadhna Broadcast Managing Director Resigns
MT
2022Sadhna Broadcast Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
Sadhna Broadcast : Statement Of Investor Complaints

01/18/2023
Sadhna Broadcast Limited (SADHNA) Announcement : Statement Of Investor Complaints

Sadhna Broadcast Limited has submitted to the Exchange a Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 04:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
