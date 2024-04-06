SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED

CIN: L92100DL1994PLC059093

Registered Office: 37, Second Floor, Rani JhansiRoad, Motia Khan, Paharganj, New Delhi- 110055

Email ID:cbnl.delhi@gmail.com, Website: www.sadhna.com

Phone: 91-11-23552627, Fax No.: 91-11-23524610

Date- 06.04.2024

To,

BSE Limited

Metropolitan Stock Exchange Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,

Dalal Street,

Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla (West),

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai-400070

Sub: Submission of Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI(Depository & Participant) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024

Dear Sir,

We are hereby submitting the Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depository & Participant) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024.

Please find the same enclosed herewith.

Kindly consider and take our submission in your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

For Sadhna Broadcast Limited

BAL MUKUND TIWARI

Digitally signed by BAL MUKUND TIWARI DN: c=IN, st=Uttar Pradesh, 2.5.4.20=3a6115b7b5e44a41a8b256198081141bb69104 9c440a48a8adb7ca21a6c8fe49, postalCode=281121, street=Mathura, pseudonym=13d35e08afdca587815e08aa720be55f, serialNumber=14d50e8cf064c8a7cde7ad1245db806191 8f3f07df3d340c3d1e1b08ede168c2, o=Personal, cn=BAL MUKUND TIWARI

Date: 2024.04.06 15:27:06 +05'30'

Name: Bal Mukund Tiwari

DIN: 02566683

Designation: Managing Director

Address: HNO. 450, Vrindavan, Raman Rati, PS‐Vrindavan, Tehsil‐ Mathura, Distt‐ Mathura, Uttar Pradesh‐ 281121

