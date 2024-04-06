Market Closed -
Bombay S.E.
06:00:56 2024-04-05 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
4.38
INR
0.00%
+4.04%
-6.21%
Sadhna Broadcast : Submission of Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI(Depository & Participant) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024
April 06, 2024 at 06:32 am EDT
SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED
CIN: L92100DL1994PLC059093
Registered Office:
37, Second Floor, Rani JhansiRoad, Motia Khan, Paharganj, New Delhi- 110055
Email ID: cbnl.delhi@gmail.com , Website: www.sadhna.com
Phone: 91-11-23552627, Fax No.: 91-11-23524610
Date- 06.04.2024
To,
BSE Limited
Metropolitan Stock Exchange Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,
Dalal Street,
Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla (West),
Mumbai- 400001
Mumbai-400070
Sub: Submission of Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI(Depository & Participant) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter and year ended 31
st March, 2024
Dear Sir,
We are hereby submitting the Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depository & Participant) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter and year ended 31
st March, 2024.
Please find the same enclosed herewith.
Kindly consider and take our submission in your records.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully
For Sadhna Broadcast Limited
Digitally signed by BAL MUKUND TIWARI DN: c=IN, st=Uttar Pradesh, 2.5.4.20=3a6115b7b5e44a41a8b256198081141bb69104 9c440a48a8adb7ca21a6c8fe49, postalCode=281121, street=Mathura, pseudonym=13d35e08afdca587815e08aa720be55f, serialNumber=14d50e8cf064c8a7cde7ad1245db806191 8f3f07df3d340c3d1e1b08ede168c2, o=Personal, cn=BAL MUKUND TIWARI
Date: 2024.04.06 15:27:06 +05'30'
Name: Bal Mukund Tiwari
DIN: 02566683
Designation: Managing Director
Address: HNO. 450, Vrindavan, Raman Rati, PS‐Vrindavan, Tehsil‐ Mathura, Distt‐ Mathura, Uttar Pradesh‐ 281121
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. published this content on
06 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
06 April 2024 10:31:09 UTC.
