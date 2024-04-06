SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED

CIN: L92100DL1994PLC059093

Registered Office: 37, Second Floor, Rani JhansiRoad, Motia Khan, Paharganj, New Delhi- 110055

Email ID:cbnl.delhi@gmail.com, Website: www.sadhna.com

Phone: 91-11-23552627, Fax No.: 91-11-23524610

Date- 06.04.2024 To, BSE Limited Metropolitan Stock Exchange Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, Dalal Street, Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla (West), Mumbai- 400001 Mumbai-400070

Sub: Submission of Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI(Depository & Participant) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024

Dear Sir,

We are hereby submitting the Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depository & Participant) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024.

Please find the same enclosed herewith.

Kindly consider and take our submission in your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

For Sadhna Broadcast Limited