  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sadhna Broadcast Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540821   INE994R01028

SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED

(540821)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
11.30 INR   -4.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sadhna Broadcast : Updates

10/21/2022 | 06:30am EDT
Sadhna Broadcast Limited (SADHNA)B roadcast Date And Time : 21/10/2022 15:43:40 Announcement : Updates Description :

Sadhna Broadcast Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 10:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
06:30aSadhna Broadcast : Updates
PU
09/24Sadhna Broadcast Limited Announces Resignation of Neeru Kaushik as Company Secretary & ..
CI
08/26Sadhna Broadcast : Proceedings Of AGM
PU
07/30Sadhna Broadcast Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
07/29Sadhna Broadcast : Intimation Of AGM
PU
07/28Sadhna Broadcast : Financial Results Updates
PU
06/02Sadhna Broadcast : Voting Result
PU
06/01Sadhna Broadcast : Proceedings Of EGM
PU
05/31Sadhna Broadcast : Record Date
PU
05/23Sadhna Broadcast : Rescheduling Of Board Meeting
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 239 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
Net income 2022 3,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net cash 2022 37,1 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2022 93,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 133 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sadhna Broadcast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SADHNA BROADCAST LIMITED465.00%14
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-36.35%179 735
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.66%13 592
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-20.35%13 259
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-36.68%12 527
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-44.98%3 006