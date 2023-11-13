Saes Getters SpA is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of getters and other components for applications where vacuum conditions or pure gases are required, including electronic devices, industrial lamps, vacuum systems and thermal insulation solutions, as well as in the gas purification industry. The Company has two segments: Industrial Applications and Shape Memory Alloys. The Industrial Applications segment offers getters and dispensers used in a range of industrial applications, such as lamps, electronic devices, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), vacuum systems, vacuum thermal insulation solutions, semiconductors and other industries that use pure gases in their processes. The Shape Memory Alloys segment offers shape memory alloy raw materials, semi-finished products, and components and devices for both medical and industrial applications. The Company supplies getters and metal dispensers for lamps.

Sector Commodity Chemicals