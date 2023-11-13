Stock SG SAES GETTERS S.P.A.
PDF Report : SAES Getters S.p.A.

SAES Getters S.p.A. Stock price

Equities

SG

IT0001029492

Commodity Chemicals

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 08:16:36 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for SAES Getters S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
33.55 EUR 0.00% +0.45% +42.16%
Oct. 04 Indices recover after PMI and macro data
Oct. 04 Bad Piazza Affari, Mib below 27,300; energy up
Financials

Sales 2023 * 123 M 131 M Sales 2024 * 127 M 136 M Capitalization 432 M 461 M
Net income 2023 * 567 M 605 M Net income 2024 * 6.00 M 6.40 M EV / Sales 2023 *
-2,23x
Net cash position 2023 * 707 M 754 M Net cash position 2024 * 353 M 377 M EV / Sales 2024 *
0,62x
P/E ratio 2023 *
0,99x
P/E ratio 2024 *
102x
Employees 1,203
Yield 2023 *
1,64%
Yield 2024 *
1,75%
Free-Float 59.40%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart SAES Getters S.p.A.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about SAES Getters S.p.A.

Long wave of declines expected at opening AN
Mib depreciates in 27,400 area; Prysmian at bottom AN
Indices in the red, energy hurt on Mib. AN
Piazza Affari in the red; oil and energy in the tail AN
SAES Getters: dividend, takeover bid and new IP after divestment of US subsidiaries AN
SAES Getters S.p.A. authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
SAES Getters S.p.A. (BIT:SG) announces an Equity Buyback for 5,700,325 shares, representing 34% for ?140 million. CI
Resonetics, LLC completed the acquisition of Memry Corporation and SAES Smart Materials, Inc. from SAES Getters S.p.A. CI
SAES Getters S.p.A.(BIT:SG) added to S&P Global BMI Index CI
Europeans expected to rise; Brent over USD94 AN
European stock exchanges in the green; Enel soars on the Mib AN
Mib nears 28,500; drags energy AN
Mib in the red; banking sinks pre ECB list AN
Press releases SAES Getters S.p.A.

SAES Getters S p A : S.G.G. Holding S.p.A. Press Release – S.G.G. Holding S.p.A. gives its opinion on what was communicated by SAES Getters S.p.A. on October 2, 2023 PU
SAES Getters S p A : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at June 30, 2023 PU
SAES Getters S p A : Additional periodic financial information as at March 31, 2023 PU
SAES Getters S p A : 2022 Annual Financial Report PU
SAES Getters S p A : Report on the audit of the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements PU
News in other languages on SAES Getters S.p.A.

L'agenda di oggi
L'agenda della prossima settimana -3-
L'agenda della prossima settimana -2-
L'agenda della prossima settimana
Borsa : i 90 con la cassa piena (Mi.Fi.)
Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.15%
1 week+0.30%
Current month+1.21%
1 month-3.87%
3 months+14.92%
6 months+17.96%
Current year+41.95%
Highs and lows

1 week
33.30
Extreme 33.3
33.80
1 month
32.60
Extreme 32.6
35.00
Current year
23.10
Extreme 23.1
35.50
1 year
22.70
Extreme 22.7
35.50
3 years
19.64
Extreme 19.64
35.50
5 years
14.12
Extreme 14.12
35.50
10 years
5.52
Extreme 5.515
35.50
Managers and Directors - SAES Getters S.p.A.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Massimo della Porta CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 63 1994
Giulio Riccardo Canale DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 62 1989
Emanuela Foglia IRC
 Investor Relations Contact - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Massimo della Porta CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 63 1994
Luigi Lorenzo della Porta BRD
 Director/Board Member 69 2012
Giulio Riccardo Canale DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 62 1989
ETFs positioned on SAES Getters S.p.A.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
AMUNDI FTSE ITALIA PMI PIR 2020 UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Amundi FTSE Italia PMI PIR 2020 UCITS ETF - EUR
0.79% 133 M€ +6.41%
ISHARES FTSE ITALIA MID-SMALL CAP UCITS ETF - EUR ETF iShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap UCITS ETF - EUR
0.74% 28 M€ +5.10%
LYXOR FTSE ITALIA ALL CAP PIR 2020 (DR) UCITS ETF - ACC - EUR ETF Lyxor FTSE Italia All Cap PIR 2020 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc - EUR
0.55% 10 M€ +19.31%
SPDR PORTFOLIO EUROPE ETF - USD ETF SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF - USD
0.00% 201 M€ +4.69% -
More ETFs positioned on SAES Getters S.p.A.

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 33.55 0.00% 17 232
23-11-10 33.55 -0.15% 45,898
23-11-09 33.60 +0.30% 22,111
23-11-08 33.50 -0.45% 21,916
23-11-07 33.65 +0.75% 25,625

Real-time Borsa Italiana, November 13, 2023 at 08:06 am EST

Company Profile

Saes Getters SpA is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of getters and other components for applications where vacuum conditions or pure gases are required, including electronic devices, industrial lamps, vacuum systems and thermal insulation solutions, as well as in the gas purification industry. The Company has two segments: Industrial Applications and Shape Memory Alloys. The Industrial Applications segment offers getters and dispensers used in a range of industrial applications, such as lamps, electronic devices, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), vacuum systems, vacuum thermal insulation solutions, semiconductors and other industries that use pure gases in their processes. The Shape Memory Alloys segment offers shape memory alloy raw materials, semi-finished products, and components and devices for both medical and industrial applications. The Company supplies getters and metal dispensers for lamps.
Sector
Commodity Chemicals
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for SAES Getters S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
33.55EUR
Average target price
40.17EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.72%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Commodity Chemicals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SAES GETTERS S.P.A. Stock SAES Getters S.p.A.
+41.95% 461 M $
AIR LIQUIDE Stock Air Liquide
+26.09% 92 788 M $
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Stock Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
-13.09% 62 160 M $
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
-10.31% 35 893 M $
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. Stock LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
+13.00% 30 432 M $
PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK Stock PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk
+16.73% 16 540 M $
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION Stock Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
-8.73% 15 896 M $
WESTLAKE CORPORATION Stock Westlake Corporation
+18.96% 15 631 M $
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD. Stock Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
-10.16% 14 947 M $
NINGXIA BAOFENG ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group Co., Ltd.
+18.23% 14 338 M $
Other Commodity Chemicals
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock SAES Getters S.p.A. - Borsa Italiana
