SAES Getters S.p.A. Stock price
Equities
SG
IT0001029492
Commodity Chemicals
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|33.55 EUR
|0.00%
|+0.45%
|+42.16%
|Oct. 04
|Indices recover after PMI and macro data
|AN
|Oct. 04
|Bad Piazza Affari, Mib below 27,300; energy up
|AN
|Sales 2023 *
|123 M 131 M
|Sales 2024 *
|127 M 136 M
|Capitalization
|432 M 461 M
|Net income 2023 *
|567 M 605 M
|Net income 2024 *
|6.00 M 6.40 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
-2,23x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|707 M 754 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|353 M 377 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,62x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
0,99x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
102x
|Employees
|1,203
|Yield 2023 *
1,64%
|Yield 2024 *
1,75%
|Free-Float
|59.40%
More Fundamentals
|1 day
|-0.15%
|1 week
|+0.30%
|Current month
|+1.21%
|1 month
|-3.87%
|3 months
|+14.92%
|6 months
|+17.96%
|Current year
|+41.95%
1 week
33.30
33.80
1 month
32.60
35.00
Current year
23.10
35.50
1 year
22.70
35.50
3 years
19.64
35.50
5 years
14.12
35.50
10 years
5.52
35.50
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|63
|1994
|Director of Finance/CFO
|62
|1989
Emanuela Foglia IRC
|Investor Relations Contact
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|63
|1994
|Director/Board Member
|69
|2012
|Director of Finance/CFO
|62
|1989
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.79%
|133 M€
|+6.41%
|0.74%
|28 M€
|+5.10%
|0.55%
|10 M€
|+19.31%
|0.00%
|201 M€
|+4.69%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|33.55
|0.00%
|17 232
|23-11-10
|33.55
|-0.15%
|45,898
|23-11-09
|33.60
|+0.30%
|22,111
|23-11-08
|33.50
|-0.45%
|21,916
|23-11-07
|33.65
|+0.75%
|25,625
Real-time Borsa Italiana, November 13, 2023 at 08:06 am EST
Saes Getters SpA is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of getters and other components for applications where vacuum conditions or pure gases are required, including electronic devices, industrial lamps, vacuum systems and thermal insulation solutions, as well as in the gas purification industry. The Company has two segments: Industrial Applications and Shape Memory Alloys. The Industrial Applications segment offers getters and dispensers used in a range of industrial applications, such as lamps, electronic devices, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), vacuum systems, vacuum thermal insulation solutions, semiconductors and other industries that use pure gases in their processes. The Shape Memory Alloys segment offers shape memory alloy raw materials, semi-finished products, and components and devices for both medical and industrial applications. The Company supplies getters and metal dispensers for lamps.
SectorCommodity Chemicals
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
33.55EUR
Average target price
40.17EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.72%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+41.95%
|461 M $
|+26.09%
|92 788 M $
|-13.09%
|62 160 M $
|-10.31%
|35 893 M $
|+13.00%
|30 432 M $
|+16.73%
|16 540 M $
|-8.73%
|15 896 M $
|+18.96%
|15 631 M $
|-10.16%
|14 947 M $
|+18.23%
|14 338 M $