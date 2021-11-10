Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021
SAES Group - Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021
The present is the English translation of the Italian official report.
For any difference between the two texts, the Italian text shall prevail.
SAES GETTERS S.p.A.
Capital Stock Euro 12,220,000 fully paid-in
Address of Principal Executive Offices:
Viale Italia, 77 - 20045 Lainate (Milan), Italy
Registered with the Milan Court Companies Register no. 00774910152
Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021
In the third quarter of 2021 the SAES® Group achieved consolidated net revenues of €51.3 million, gradually growing in all quarters of the current year, driven by the Medical Division, that exceeded pre-Covid levels in the third quarter.
Thousands of euro (except %)
Business
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2021
Security & Defense
4,290
4,735
5,022
Electronic Devices
3,421
2,799
3,367
Healthcare Diagnostics
1,219
1,284
1,244
Lamps
829
745
746
Thermal Insulated Devices
931
661
876
Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers
1,900
2,112
2,229
SMA Industrial
2,846
2,431
2,986
Divisione Metallurgy
15,436
14,767
16,470
Solutions for Vacuum Systems
3,182
5,463
3,293
Divisione Vacuum Technology
3,182
5,463
3,293
Nitinol for Medical Devices
17,985
20,537
23,922
Divisione Medical
17,985
20,537
23,922
Functional Dispensable Products
2,736
2,867
6,518
Divisione Specialty Chemicals
2,736
2,867
6,518
Advanced Coatings
1,699
1,213
1,052
Divisione Advanced Packaging
1,699
1,213
1,052
Ricavi netti consolidati
41,038
44,847
51,255
When comparing the third and the second quarter of 2021, organic growth was equal to 12.5% (€5.6 million), mainly driven by advanced solutions for the consumer electronics market (Specialty Chemicals Division) and by components in Nitinol for the medical market (Medical Division). The Metallurgy Division organically grew as well, especially in the electronic devices business (recovery of sales of getters for thermo-scanners, after the slowdown in the first two quarters caused by over stock) and in that of shape memory alloys for industrial applications (automotive, consumer electronics and medical dispensers businesses). The decrease in the Vacuum Technology Division is exclusively due to the peak in revenues recorded in the particle accelerator business in the second quarter.
1
SAES Group - Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021
Thousands of euro (except %)
Total
Organic
Exchange
rate
Business
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
difference
change
effect
(% )
(% )
(% )
Security & Defense
5,022
4,735
6.1%
4.7%
1.4%
Electronic Devices
3,367
2,799
20.3%
18.8%
1.5%
Healthcare Diagnostics
1,244
1,284
-3.1%
-4.0%
0.9%
Lamps
746
745
0.1%
-1.0%
1.1%
Thermal Insulated Devices
876
661
32.5%
30.4%
2.1%
Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers
2,229
2,112
5.5%
3.1%
2.4%
SMA Industrial
2,986
2,431
22.8%
21.7%
1.1%
Metallurgy Division
16,470
14,767
11.5%
10.0%
1.5%
Solutions for Vacuum Systems
3,293
5,463
-39.7%
-40.3%
0.6%
Vacuum Technology Division
3,293
5,463
-39.7%
-40.3%
0.6%
Nitinol for Medical Devices
23,922
20,537
16.5%
13.9%
2.6%
Medical Division
23,922
20,537
16.5%
13.9%
2.6%
Functional Dispensable Products
6,518
2,867
127.3%
126.8%
0.5%
Specialty Chemicals Division
6,518
2,867
127.3%
126.8%
0.5%
Advanced Coatings
1,052
1,213
-13.3%
-13.3%
0.0%
Advanced Packaging Division
1,052
1,213
-13.3%
-13.3%
0.0%
Total Net Sales
51,255
44,847
14.3%
12.5%
1.8%
Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the period that was most penalized by the Covid-19 crisis during the entire 2020, consolidated net revenues of the third quarter of 2021 (equal to €51.3 million) compared with a figure of €39 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Excluding the slight penalizing exchange rate effect (- 0.8%), the organic growth was equal to 32.2% (€12.6 million). Also in this case, the increase was driven by the Medical Division (that was more affected by the Covid-19 crisis in the third quarter of 2020) and by the Specialty Chemicals Division (increase in sales of advanced materials for consumer electronics applications, thanks to the increase of demand in the final market). Finally, within the Metallurgy Division, please note the significant growth of the Security & Defense business, thanks to the sales of legacy getter products for some specific applications in the defense sector, and that of Industrial SMAs, thanks to the recovery in the luxury and medical dispensers markets.
Thousands of euro (except %)
Total
Organic
Exchange
rate
Business
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
difference
change
effect
(% )
(% )
(% )
Security & Defense
5,022
3,357
49.6%
50.2%
-0.6%
Electronic Devices
3,367
5,222
-35.5%
-35.2%
-0.3%
Healthcare Diagnostics
1,244
874
42.3%
42.9%
-0.6%
Lamps
746
583
28.0%
27.8%
0.2%
Thermal Insulated Devices
876
550
59.3%
62.5%
-3.2%
Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers
2,229
1,788
24.7%
25.8%
-1.1%
SMA Industrial
2,986
2,248
32.8%
33.5%
-0.7%
Metallurgy Division
16,470
14,622
12.6%
13.2%
-0.6%
Solutions for Vacuum Systems
3,293
3,012
9.3%
9.9%
-0.6%
Vacuum Technology Division
3,293
3,012
9.3%
9.9%
-0.6%
Nitinol for Medical Devices
23,922
16,442
45.5%
46.7%
-1.2%
Medical Division
23,922
16,442
45.5%
46.7%
-1.2%
Functional Dispensable Products
6,518
3,405
91.4%
91.5%
-0.1%
Specialty Chemicals Division
6,518
3,405
91.4%
91.5%
-0.1%
Advanced Coatings
1,052
1,516
-30.6%
-30.6%
0.0%
Advanced Packaging Division
1,052
1,516
-30.6%
-30.6%
0.0%
Total Net Sales
51,255
38,997
31.4%
32.2%
-0.8%
By including also the revenues of the joint ventures1, total revenues of the Group were equal to €53.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, showing an increase compared to both the second quarter of 2021 (+14.8%) and the
SAES Group - Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021
third quarter of 2020 (+31.2%). In both cases, the increase was achieved mainly thanks to the growth in consolidated revenues, as well as in the sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions.
Thousands of euro
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
Difference
Consolidated sales
51,255
44,847
6,408
50% sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions
1,897
1,412
485
49% sales of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l.
887
906
(19)
46.73% sales of the joint venture Flexterra
1
2
(1)
Intercompany eliminations
(136)
(218)
82
Other adjustments
(52)
(29)
(23)
Total revenues of the Group
53,852
46,920
6,932
Thousands of euro
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Difference
Consolidated sales
51,255
38,997
12,258
50% sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions
1,897
1,460
437
49% sales of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l.
887
797
90
46.73% sales of the joint venture Flexterra
1
1
0
Intercompany eliminations
(136)
(195)
59
Other adjustments
(52)
(10)
(42)
Total revenues of the Group
53,852
41,050
12,802
Consolidated gross profit2 was equal to €22.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, significantly up (+41.6%) compared to €16 million in the corresponding period of 2020, thanks to both the increase in revenues and improved gross margin3 (from 41% to 44.2%), especially in the Metallurgy and Medical Divisions (the latter heavily penalized by the Covid-19 crisis in the third quarter of 2020, with a negative impact also on margins).
Compared to the second quarter of 2021, gross profit increased by 16.3% (from €19.5 million to €22.6 million) mainly thanks to the increase in revenues. Gross margin, that improved from 43.4% to 44.2%, increased in all the Divisions, with the exception of the Advanced Packaging Division, penalized by the persistence of tensions on plastic prices.
Consolidated operating income was equal to €9.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, more than tripled compared to €2.9 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, and almost doubled compared to €5.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. In both cases, the increase was mainly a consequence of the improvement of the gross profit. In addition, when comparing the third and the second quarter of 2021, please note the decrease in general and administrative expenses, also favored by the use of vacation in the summer period.
Consolidated EBITDA4 was equal to €12.3 million (24% of consolidated revenues) in the third quarter of 2021, up both compared to €5.7 million (14.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020, and to €8.2 million (18.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021, in line with the increase in sales and operating income.
Calculated as the difference between net sales and industrial costs directly and indirectly attributable to the products sold. 3 Calculated as the ratio between gross profit and net consolidated revenues. 4 EBITDA is not deemed as an accounting measure under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs); however, we believe that EBITDA is an important parameter for measuring the Group's performance and therefore it is presented as an alternative indicator. Since its calculation is not regulated by applicable accounting standards, the method applied by the Group may not be homogeneous with the ones adopted by other Groups. EBITDA is calculated as "Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization".
3
SAES Group - Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021
Thousands of euro
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Operating income (loss)
9,464
2,872
Depreciation & amortization
2,829
2,776
Write-down of assets
(6)
56
Bad debt provision accrual (release)
1
41
EBITDA
12,288
5,745
% on sales
24.0%
14.7%
Thousands of euro
3Q 2021
2Q 2021
Operating income (loss)
9,464
5,306
Depreciation & amortization
2,829
2,904
Write-down of assets
(6)
(1)
Bad debt provision accrual (release)
1
15
EBITDA
12,288
8,224
% on sales
24.0%
18.3%
Consolidated net income was equal to €6.3 million (12.4% of consolidated revenues) in the third quarter of 2021, more than doubled both compared to €2.7 million (6.9% of consolidated revenues) in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to €2.8 million (6.3% of consolidated revenues) in the second quarter of the current year.
Consolidated net financial position was positive for €70.2 million as at September 30, 2021, down by €12.2 million compared to €82.4 million as at June 30, 2021: this worsening, despite the operating cash flows (+€8.2 million), was mainly due to the acquisition of Strumenti Scientifici Cinel S.r.l. (-€15.9 million5) and the net capex of the current quarter (-€4.1 million), as well as the recognition of notional financial payables (-€0.9 million) following the renewal of some leases contracts. The exchange rate effect was positive and equal to approximately €0.8 million.
We are truly satisfied with the quarter's results that bring the Group back to the pre-Covid levels thanks to the full recovery of the medical business.
In the coming months we expect the consolidation of these results and a progressive improvement of those sectors that are still penalized by contingent factors, such as the packaging and the industrial SMAs. The recent acquisitions will contribute to this as well, by further pushing the growth of the vacuum systems business.
Price inclusive of estimated adjustment, net of the acquired financial position.
4
SAES Group - Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
Thousands of euro
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Total net sales
51,255
38,997
Cost of sales
(28,613)
(23,003)
Gross profit
22,642
15,994
R&D expenses
(2,896)
(2,506)
Selling expenses
(3,113)
(2,525)
G&A expenses
(7,086)
(7,976)
Write-down of trade receivables
(1)
(41)
Total operating expenses
(13,096)
(13,048)
Other income (expenses), net
(82)
(74)
Operating income (loss)
9,464
2,872
Interest and other financial income, net
(74)
1,687
Write-down of financial receivables and other financial assets
(93)
(121)
Income (loss) from equity method evalueted companies
130
(576)
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
(74)
(203)
Income (loss) before taxes
9,353
3,659
Income taxes
(3,018)
(964)
Net income (loss) from continued operations
6,335
2,695
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0
0
Net income (loss) before minority interest
6,335
2,695
Net income (loss) pertaining to minority interest
0
0
Net income (loss) pertaining to the Group
6,335
2,695
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
Thousands of euro
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Net income (loss) for the period from continued operations
6,335
2,695
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
3,179
(4,892)
Exchange differences on equity method evaluated companies
0
(324)
Total exchange differences
3,179
(5,216)
Equity transaction costs related to equity method evaluated companies
0
0
Total components that will be reclassified to the profit (loss) in the future
3,179
(5,216)
Reversal of currency conversion reserve after the liquidation of equity
0
278
method evaluated companies
Total components that have been reclassified to the profit (loss)
0
278
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes - continued operations
3,179
(4,938)
Total comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes - continued operations
9,514
(2,243)
Net income (loss) for the period from discontinued operations
0
0
Total comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes -discontinued operations
0
0
Total comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
9,514
(2,243)
attributable to:
- Equity holders of the Parent Company
9,514
(2,243)
- Minority interests
0
0
5
