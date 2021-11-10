Log in
    SG   IT0001029492

SAES GETTERS S.P.A.

(SG)
26.7 EUR   +2.69%
Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021
PU
Risultati consolidati del terzo trimestre 2021
PU
Third quarter 2021 consolidated results
PU
Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021

11/10/2021 | 07:07am EST
SAES Group - Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021

The present is the English translation of the Italian official report.

For any difference between the two texts, the Italian text shall prevail.

SAES GETTERS S.p.A.

Capital Stock Euro 12,220,000 fully paid-in

Address of Principal Executive Offices:

Viale Italia, 77 - 20045 Lainate (Milan), Italy

Registered with the Milan Court Companies Register no. 00774910152

Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021

In the third quarter of 2021 the SAES® Group achieved consolidated net revenues of €51.3 million, gradually growing in all quarters of the current year, driven by the Medical Division, that exceeded pre-Covid levels in the third quarter.

Thousands of euro (except %)

Business

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

Security & Defense

4,290

4,735

5,022

Electronic Devices

3,421

2,799

3,367

Healthcare Diagnostics

1,219

1,284

1,244

Lamps

829

745

746

Thermal Insulated Devices

931

661

876

Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers

1,900

2,112

2,229

SMA Industrial

2,846

2,431

2,986

Divisione Metallurgy

15,436

14,767

16,470

Solutions for Vacuum Systems

3,182

5,463

3,293

Divisione Vacuum Technology

3,182

5,463

3,293

Nitinol for Medical Devices

17,985

20,537

23,922

Divisione Medical

17,985

20,537

23,922

Functional Dispensable Products

2,736

2,867

6,518

Divisione Specialty Chemicals

2,736

2,867

6,518

Advanced Coatings

1,699

1,213

1,052

Divisione Advanced Packaging

1,699

1,213

1,052

Ricavi netti consolidati

41,038

44,847

51,255

When comparing the third and the second quarter of 2021, organic growth was equal to 12.5% (€5.6 million), mainly driven by advanced solutions for the consumer electronics market (Specialty Chemicals Division) and by components in Nitinol for the medical market (Medical Division). The Metallurgy Division organically grew as well, especially in the electronic devices business (recovery of sales of getters for thermo-scanners, after the slowdown in the first two quarters caused by over stock) and in that of shape memory alloys for industrial applications (automotive, consumer electronics and medical dispensers businesses). The decrease in the Vacuum Technology Division is exclusively due to the peak in revenues recorded in the particle accelerator business in the second quarter.

1

SAES Group - Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021

Thousands of euro (except %)

Total

Organic

Exchange

rate

Business

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

difference

change

effect

(% )

(% )

(% )

Security & Defense

5,022

4,735

6.1%

4.7%

1.4%

Electronic Devices

3,367

2,799

20.3%

18.8%

1.5%

Healthcare Diagnostics

1,244

1,284

-3.1%

-4.0%

0.9%

Lamps

746

745

0.1%

-1.0%

1.1%

Thermal Insulated Devices

876

661

32.5%

30.4%

2.1%

Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers

2,229

2,112

5.5%

3.1%

2.4%

SMA Industrial

2,986

2,431

22.8%

21.7%

1.1%

Metallurgy Division

16,470

14,767

11.5%

10.0%

1.5%

Solutions for Vacuum Systems

3,293

5,463

-39.7%

-40.3%

0.6%

Vacuum Technology Division

3,293

5,463

-39.7%

-40.3%

0.6%

Nitinol for Medical Devices

23,922

20,537

16.5%

13.9%

2.6%

Medical Division

23,922

20,537

16.5%

13.9%

2.6%

Functional Dispensable Products

6,518

2,867

127.3%

126.8%

0.5%

Specialty Chemicals Division

6,518

2,867

127.3%

126.8%

0.5%

Advanced Coatings

1,052

1,213

-13.3%

-13.3%

0.0%

Advanced Packaging Division

1,052

1,213

-13.3%

-13.3%

0.0%

Total Net Sales

51,255

44,847

14.3%

12.5%

1.8%

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the period that was most penalized by the Covid-19 crisis during the entire 2020, consolidated net revenues of the third quarter of 2021 (equal to €51.3 million) compared with a figure of €39 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Excluding the slight penalizing exchange rate effect (- 0.8%), the organic growth was equal to 32.2% (€12.6 million). Also in this case, the increase was driven by the Medical Division (that was more affected by the Covid-19 crisis in the third quarter of 2020) and by the Specialty Chemicals Division (increase in sales of advanced materials for consumer electronics applications, thanks to the increase of demand in the final market). Finally, within the Metallurgy Division, please note the significant growth of the Security & Defense business, thanks to the sales of legacy getter products for some specific applications in the defense sector, and that of Industrial SMAs, thanks to the recovery in the luxury and medical dispensers markets.

Thousands of euro (except %)

Total

Organic

Exchange

rate

Business

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

difference

change

effect

(% )

(% )

(% )

Security & Defense

5,022

3,357

49.6%

50.2%

-0.6%

Electronic Devices

3,367

5,222

-35.5%

-35.2%

-0.3%

Healthcare Diagnostics

1,244

874

42.3%

42.9%

-0.6%

Lamps

746

583

28.0%

27.8%

0.2%

Thermal Insulated Devices

876

550

59.3%

62.5%

-3.2%

Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers

2,229

1,788

24.7%

25.8%

-1.1%

SMA Industrial

2,986

2,248

32.8%

33.5%

-0.7%

Metallurgy Division

16,470

14,622

12.6%

13.2%

-0.6%

Solutions for Vacuum Systems

3,293

3,012

9.3%

9.9%

-0.6%

Vacuum Technology Division

3,293

3,012

9.3%

9.9%

-0.6%

Nitinol for Medical Devices

23,922

16,442

45.5%

46.7%

-1.2%

Medical Division

23,922

16,442

45.5%

46.7%

-1.2%

Functional Dispensable Products

6,518

3,405

91.4%

91.5%

-0.1%

Specialty Chemicals Division

6,518

3,405

91.4%

91.5%

-0.1%

Advanced Coatings

1,052

1,516

-30.6%

-30.6%

0.0%

Advanced Packaging Division

1,052

1,516

-30.6%

-30.6%

0.0%

Total Net Sales

51,255

38,997

31.4%

32.2%

-0.8%

By including also the revenues of the joint ventures1, total revenues of the Group were equal to €53.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, showing an increase compared to both the second quarter of 2021 (+14.8%) and the

  • Actuator Solutions (50%), SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l. (49%) and Flexterra (46.73%).

2

SAES Group - Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021

third quarter of 2020 (+31.2%). In both cases, the increase was achieved mainly thanks to the growth in consolidated revenues, as well as in the sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions.

Thousands of euro

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

Difference

Consolidated sales

51,255

44,847

6,408

50% sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions

1,897

1,412

485

49% sales of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l.

887

906

(19)

46.73% sales of the joint venture Flexterra

1

2

(1)

Intercompany eliminations

(136)

(218)

82

Other adjustments

(52)

(29)

(23)

Total revenues of the Group

53,852

46,920

6,932

Thousands of euro

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

Difference

Consolidated sales

51,255

38,997

12,258

50% sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions

1,897

1,460

437

49% sales of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l.

887

797

90

46.73% sales of the joint venture Flexterra

1

1

0

Intercompany eliminations

(136)

(195)

59

Other adjustments

(52)

(10)

(42)

Total revenues of the Group

53,852

41,050

12,802

Consolidated gross profit2 was equal to €22.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, significantly up (+41.6%) compared to €16 million in the corresponding period of 2020, thanks to both the increase in revenues and improved gross margin3 (from 41% to 44.2%), especially in the Metallurgy and Medical Divisions (the latter heavily penalized by the Covid-19 crisis in the third quarter of 2020, with a negative impact also on margins).

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, gross profit increased by 16.3% (from €19.5 million to €22.6 million) mainly thanks to the increase in revenues. Gross margin, that improved from 43.4% to 44.2%, increased in all the Divisions, with the exception of the Advanced Packaging Division, penalized by the persistence of tensions on plastic prices.

Consolidated operating income was equal to €9.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, more than tripled compared to €2.9 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, and almost doubled compared to €5.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. In both cases, the increase was mainly a consequence of the improvement of the gross profit. In addition, when comparing the third and the second quarter of 2021, please note the decrease in general and administrative expenses, also favored by the use of vacation in the summer period.

Consolidated EBITDA4 was equal to €12.3 million (24% of consolidated revenues) in the third quarter of 2021, up both compared to €5.7 million (14.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020, and to €8.2 million (18.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021, in line with the increase in sales and operating income.

  • Calculated as the difference between net sales and industrial costs directly and indirectly attributable to the products sold.
    3 Calculated as the ratio between gross profit and net consolidated revenues.
    4 EBITDA is not deemed as an accounting measure under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs); however, we believe that EBITDA is an important parameter for measuring the Group's performance and therefore it is presented as an alternative indicator. Since its calculation is not regulated by applicable accounting standards, the method applied by the Group may not be homogeneous with the ones adopted by other Groups. EBITDA is calculated as "Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization".

3

SAES Group - Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021

Thousands of euro

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

Operating income (loss)

9,464

2,872

Depreciation & amortization

2,829

2,776

Write-down of assets

(6)

56

Bad debt provision accrual (release)

1

41

EBITDA

12,288

5,745

% on sales

24.0%

14.7%

Thousands of euro

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

Operating income (loss)

9,464

5,306

Depreciation & amortization

2,829

2,904

Write-down of assets

(6)

(1)

Bad debt provision accrual (release)

1

15

EBITDA

12,288

8,224

% on sales

24.0%

18.3%

Consolidated net income was equal to €6.3 million (12.4% of consolidated revenues) in the third quarter of 2021, more than doubled both compared to €2.7 million (6.9% of consolidated revenues) in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to €2.8 million (6.3% of consolidated revenues) in the second quarter of the current year.

Consolidated net financial position was positive for €70.2 million as at September 30, 2021, down by €12.2 million compared to €82.4 million as at June 30, 2021: this worsening, despite the operating cash flows (+€8.2 million), was mainly due to the acquisition of Strumenti Scientifici Cinel S.r.l. (-€15.9 million5) and the net capex of the current quarter (-€4.1 million), as well as the recognition of notional financial payables (-€0.9 million) following the renewal of some leases contracts. The exchange rate effect was positive and equal to approximately €0.8 million.

We are truly satisfied with the quarter's results that bring the Group back to the pre-Covid levels thanks to the full recovery of the medical business.

In the coming months we expect the consolidation of these results and a progressive improvement of those sectors that are still penalized by contingent factors, such as the packaging and the industrial SMAs. The recent acquisitions will contribute to this as well, by further pushing the growth of the vacuum systems business.

  • Price inclusive of estimated adjustment, net of the acquired financial position.

4

SAES Group - Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

Thousands of euro

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

Total net sales

51,255

38,997

Cost of sales

(28,613)

(23,003)

Gross profit

22,642

15,994

R&D expenses

(2,896)

(2,506)

Selling expenses

(3,113)

(2,525)

G&A expenses

(7,086)

(7,976)

Write-down of trade receivables

(1)

(41)

Total operating expenses

(13,096)

(13,048)

Other income (expenses), net

(82)

(74)

Operating income (loss)

9,464

2,872

Interest and other financial income, net

(74)

1,687

Write-down of financial receivables and other financial assets

(93)

(121)

Income (loss) from equity method evalueted companies

130

(576)

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

(74)

(203)

Income (loss) before taxes

9,353

3,659

Income taxes

(3,018)

(964)

Net income (loss) from continued operations

6,335

2,695

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0

0

Net income (loss) before minority interest

6,335

2,695

Net income (loss) pertaining to minority interest

0

0

Net income (loss) pertaining to the Group

6,335

2,695

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

Thousands of euro

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

Net income (loss) for the period from continued operations

6,335

2,695

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

3,179

(4,892)

Exchange differences on equity method evaluated companies

0

(324)

Total exchange differences

3,179

(5,216)

Equity transaction costs related to equity method evaluated companies

0

0

Total components that will be reclassified to the profit (loss) in the future

3,179

(5,216)

Reversal of currency conversion reserve after the liquidation of equity

0

278

method evaluated companies

Total components that have been reclassified to the profit (loss)

0

278

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes - continued operations

3,179

(4,938)

Total comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes - continued operations

9,514

(2,243)

Net income (loss) for the period from discontinued operations

0

0

Total comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes -discontinued operations

0

0

Total comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

9,514

(2,243)

attributable to:

- Equity holders of the Parent Company

9,514

(2,243)

- Minority interests

0

0

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saes Getters S.p.A. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 12:06:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
