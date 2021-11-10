SAES Group - Additional periodic financial information as at September 30, 2021

third quarter of 2020 (+31.2%). In both cases, the increase was achieved mainly thanks to the growth in consolidated revenues, as well as in the sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions.

Thousands of euro

3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Difference Consolidated sales 51,255 44,847 6,408 50% sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions 1,897 1,412 485 49% sales of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l. 887 906 (19) 46.73% sales of the joint venture Flexterra 1 2 (1) Intercompany eliminations (136) (218) 82 Other adjustments (52) (29) (23) Total revenues of the Group 53,852 46,920 6,932 Thousands of euro 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Difference Consolidated sales 51,255 38,997 12,258 50% sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions 1,897 1,460 437 49% sales of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l. 887 797 90 46.73% sales of the joint venture Flexterra 1 1 0 Intercompany eliminations (136) (195) 59 Other adjustments (52) (10) (42) Total revenues of the Group 53,852 41,050 12,802

Consolidated gross profit2 was equal to €22.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, significantly up (+41.6%) compared to €16 million in the corresponding period of 2020, thanks to both the increase in revenues and improved gross margin3 (from 41% to 44.2%), especially in the Metallurgy and Medical Divisions (the latter heavily penalized by the Covid-19 crisis in the third quarter of 2020, with a negative impact also on margins).

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, gross profit increased by 16.3% (from €19.5 million to €22.6 million) mainly thanks to the increase in revenues. Gross margin, that improved from 43.4% to 44.2%, increased in all the Divisions, with the exception of the Advanced Packaging Division, penalized by the persistence of tensions on plastic prices.

Consolidated operating income was equal to €9.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, more than tripled compared to €2.9 million in the corresponding period of the previous year, and almost doubled compared to €5.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. In both cases, the increase was mainly a consequence of the improvement of the gross profit. In addition, when comparing the third and the second quarter of 2021, please note the decrease in general and administrative expenses, also favored by the use of vacation in the summer period.

Consolidated EBITDA4 was equal to €12.3 million (24% of consolidated revenues) in the third quarter of 2021, up both compared to €5.7 million (14.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020, and to €8.2 million (18.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021, in line with the increase in sales and operating income.