(Alliance News) - SAES Getters Spa announced Tuesday evening that it has received a favorable opinion from the Federal Trade Commission regarding the transaction to divest its business

of Nitinol for medical applications to the US company Resonetics, LLC.

In the coming days, the parties will finalize the technical arrangements and timelines for reaching the closing

of the transaction.

SAES Getters closed Tuesday down 0.5 percent at EUR30.00 per share.

