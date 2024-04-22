1

(Translation from the Italian original which remains the definitive version) CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT PURSUANT TO ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE 254 OF 30 DECEMBER 2016 2023 2

Contents Letter to the Stakeholders 4 Methodological note 5 SAES Group, a constantly evolving story 9 1 Management of the Group's businesses 14 1.1 Governance and Organisation 14 1.2 Ethics and Integrity 18 1.3 Opportunities and risks 23 1.4 Materiality Analysis 27 2 Economic performance and business development 31 2.1 Communication with the Financial Community 32 2.2 Economic value generated and distributed 34 2.3 EU Taxonomy (Regulation (EU) 2020/852 and related Delegated Regulations) 35 2.4 SAES Group's supply chain 42 3 Technology at the service of innovation 47 3.1 Customers and markets served 48 3.2 Innovation, research and development 51 4 The people of SAES Group 56 4.1 Our People 57 4.2 Resource development and talent management 60 4.3 Corporate Welfare 64 4.4 Employee Health and Safety 65 4.5 Diversity and non-discrimination 68 5 Our commitment towards the environment 70 5.1 Management of environmental impacts 71 5.2 Energy Consumption 72 5.3 Atmospheric emissions 74 5.4 Water resource management 76 5.5 Waste management 78 Annexes 80 GRI Content Index 110 Auditors' Report on the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 116 3

Letter to the Stakeholders Dear Stakeholders, 2023 was an extremely important year for the Group, marked by the successful conclusion of the negotiations for the sale of the Medical Division, which, as you are well aware, was the most important transaction during the year in terms of value created. The knowledge transition from fine metallurgy to non-conventional chemistry is now complete, and the Group is now ready to embark on intensive business activities in new areas, such as cosmetics. The clear objective is to establish ourselves in these new areas as well, maintaining the standards of innovation and leadership that have always distinguished us. In 2023, the Group made further progress in its sustainability journey, reinforcing the conviction that SAES is also moving in the right direction in terms of environmental, social and governance aspects. The Group reduced its total energy consumption, which was also made possible by the energy efficiency initiatives implemented at its Italian and US plants. Furthermore, by recognising that sustainability is not only about environmental management, but also about technological innovation, in 2023 the Group capitalised on its know-how in component and system engineering, offering innovative solutions to around 1,195 customers in some 58 different countries. These achievements have been made possible thanks to the company's 641 employees around the world, who contribute their skills and professionalism to the growth of SAES. With the aim of further strengthening its commitment to ESG issues, the Group has committed to start work in the first quarter of 2024 on complying with the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and drafting the Group's first Sustainability Plan. These commitments confirm previous choices and outline the path the Group intends to take in the coming years. The Group has also embarked on a major project to rejuvenate the organisation, which over the next few years will lead to the gradual replacement of frontline management: with this letter, I would like to take this opportunity to officially thank all those who will be leaving us, after having contributed for so many years to the success of our Group. Thank you all, we are grateful for the support you continue to give us. Massimo della Porta SAES Group CEO 4

Methodological note SAES Getters S.p.A. falls within the scope of application of Italian Legislative Decree 254 of 30 December 2016, in implementation of Directive 2014/95/EU, which requires the annual preparation of a Consolidated Non-Financial Statement aimed at fostering comprehension of the company's business, its performance, its results and the impact it produces concerning environmental, social, personnel-related issues, respect for human rights and the fight against active and passive corruption. This document therefore represents the Consolidated Non-FinancialStatement(also "Non-Financial Statement" or "NFS") related to the companies belonging to the group consisting of SAES Getters S.p.A. and its subsidiaries (hereinafter also referred to as "SAES Group" or "Group"), and describes their main results in terms of sustainability performance achieved during 2023 (from 1 January to 31 December). The figures relating to the previous financial year are shown for comparative purposes so as to facilitate the evaluation of the business performance. Restatements of previously published comparative data are clearly indicated. Also, to provide a correct view of the Group's performance and ensure the reliability of the data, the use of estimates was limited as much as possible. Where estimates were used, they were based on the best available methodologies and suitably indicated. As envisaged by Article 5 of Italian Legislative Decree 254/16, this document constitutes a separate report marked with specific wording in order to connect it to the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement required by law. This Non-Financial Statement was prepared in accordance with the "Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards" defined by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). Furthermore, where appropriate, the European Commission Guidelines, "Guidelines on non-financial reporting" were also taken into account. The content to be reported was selected while taking into account the information considered relevant for the Group and its stakeholders, through a materiality analysis process described in the paragraph "1.3 Group stakeholders and materiality analysis". This Non-Financial Statement is subject to a limited examination ("limited assurance engagement" according to the criteria indicated by ISAE 3000 Revised) by the independent auditors KPMG S.p.A. which, at the end of the work carried out, will issue a specific report regarding the compliance of the information provided in the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement drawn up by SAES Getters S.p.A. pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/16. SAES Getters S.p.A., in relation to the requirements under Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016, is also obliged to include in this document, starting with publications issued after 1 January 2022, the disclosure required by the regulations relating to what is known as the "EU Taxonomy" (Regulation (EU) 2020/852 and its Delegated Regulations) concerning the environmentally sustainable activities carried out by the Group. Pursuant to Article 8 of the Taxonomy Regulation, this disclosure for the financial year 2023 concerns the proportion, compared to the total, of the Group's turnover, investments and operating costs related to activities eligible for and aligned with the Taxonomy with reference to the objectives of climate change mitigation and adaptation, as provided for by the annexes to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/2139 of 4 June 2021, as well as certain qualitative information. 5

In this regard please refer to the paragraph "EU Taxonomy (Regulation (EU) 2020/852 and related Delegated Regulations)". It should also be noted that the limited assurance engagement on this NFS carried out by the independent auditors KPMG S.p.A. does not extend to this disclosure. The activities of reporting and drafting of this document transversely involved all the departments in the areas in which the Group operates, which were coordinated centrally by the Consolidation Department. The reporting of non-financial information and the publication of the Non-Financial Statement is done annually. SCOPE The scope of economic and financial data and information is the same as that of the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements (relative to the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023). With regard to the qualitative information and quantitative data relating to social and environmental aspects, the companies consolidated using the line-by-line method in SAES Group Consolidated Financial Statements are included in the reporting scope.1 In particular, qualitative information and quantitative data related to environmental and health and safety aspects only include Group companies that manage production sites, unless otherwise specified; on the other hand, companies with only commercial offices are excluded as they are not considered relevant to ensure the understanding of the Group's business and the impact that it produces. It should be noted that the environmental data relating to the management office located at Piazza Castello 13, Milan, for which a seven-year lease agreement was signed by the Parent, refer only to electricity and gas consumption, although this is negligible compared with the Group's environmental impact. The reporting scope set out above underwent a significant change in 2023 represented by the sale of the Nitinol business (belonging to the Medical Nitinol Division of SAES) to the US company Resonetics; this transaction involved the US subsidiaries Memry Corporation and SAES Smart Materials, Inc. The Legislative Decree emphasises the importance of the disclosure of relevant topics useful for the reader's understanding, and best practices in non-financial disclosure underline the need to present the information with a forward- looking approach so that stakeholders can make reasoned and better-informed decisions. With reference to the concept of materiality, it should be noted that, although the socio-environmental values of the divested companies contributed, in 2022, to the non-financial consolidation in a consistent manner (albeit with very different incidences depending on the indicators), the concept of materiality is to be understood in a broader manner and must consider the usefulness that this information can bring to the understanding of business and socio-environmental events. The Group has therefore opted to exclude the companies Memry Corporation and SAES Smart Materials from the scope of reporting data for the year 2023, in part due to the impossibility of collecting the necessary data and information required by Italian Legislative Decree 254 and the reference standard (GRI). However, the company has included in this document the qualitative information useful to stakeholders for as complete 1 For the list of companies consolidated with the line-by-line method, see the paragraph "Scope of Consolidation" in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements of SAES Getters S.p.A. as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023. 6

an understanding as possible, within the limits of the above-mentioned availability of the same. Finally, in order to ensure the comparability of quantitative information, the comparative data for the financial year 2022 are presented with a double presentation: as previously published in the 2022 NFS, and also excluding the companies Memry Corporation and SAES Smart Materials from the scope of the 2022 data (and therefore with the same reporting scope as the 2023 data). Furthermore, it is reported that, on 17 March 2023, the liquidation process of the Korean subsidiary SAES Getters Korea Corporation was completed, and that, on 17 October 2023, the closure of the German branch of SAES Getters S.p.A. was finalised. *** This Consolidated Non-Financial Statement was approved by the SAES Getters S.p.A. Board of Directors on 14 March 2024 and was published on 29 March 2024. *** As part of the continuous improvement process regarding sustainability issues, the progress of the activities that the Group has developed during 2023 is reported below. Gap Analysis CSRD, Sustainability Plan and ESG Targets

In the course of 2023, SAES Group started an internal process to assess the path towards compliance with CSRD requirements, culminating towards the end of the financial year in the launch of a competitive procedure to select an ad hoc consultant. The selection process has already been concluded with the identification by the Board of Directors of SAES Getters of a technical partner who will support the Group in adapting to the new regulatory requirements starting from the end of the first quarter of 2024.

With particular reference to the Sustainability Plan, it should be noted that the exceptional recent sale of the Medical Nitinol division resulted in a significant and extraordinary absorption of the Group's resources; this inevitably led to different scheduling for some activities compared to what was initially planned.

We therefore confirm that the drafting of the Sustainability Plan, an activity in support of which the above-mentioned consultant was selected, will begin in the first quarter of 2024.

Finally, with reference to ESG objectives, the Group supplemented its Remuneration Policy for the financial year 2024, providing for a variable component for the Executive Director linked to the achievement of ESG objectives. In particular, with regard to financial year 2024, the objective referred to in the aforementioned Policy is qualitative and is represented by the approval of the Sustainability Plan including punctual targets, in line with CSRD requirements, by 31 December 2024. For the subsequent financial years, the Board of Directors will be called upon to develop quantitative 7

targets for the Executive Director based on the ESG targets to be referred to in the Sustainability Plan. *** Contact data Emanuela Foglia Investor Relations Manager Tel. +39 02 93178 273 E-mail:investor_relations@saes-group.com 8

SAES Group, a constantly evolving story SAES GROUP AT A GLANCE Euro 121,587 thousand Consolidated Net Turnover Euro 10,915 thousand spent on R&D, equal to 9% of turnover 5 ISO 9001 certified companies 1 ISO 14001 certified company SAES Group invents, produces and markets new families and new compounds of "functional" materials equipped with unique details, which are used in various sectors, such as: consumer electronics;

home automation;

automotive;

renewable energies and thermal insulation;

particle accelerators;

flexible packaging;

defence. 9