Milan, May 23, 2024

APPROVED THE ISSUER'S ANNOUNCEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH THE

VOLUNTARY TOTAL TENDER OFFER PROMOTED BY S.G.G. Holding S.p.A.

The Board of Directors of SAES Getters S.p.A. (the "Issuer"), which met today, approved the press release (the "Issuer's Communication") prepared pursuant to Article 103, paragraphs 3 and 3 bis, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended (the "TUF") and Article 39 of the Regulations adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended (the "Issuers' Regulations") and containing the reasoned assessment of the Board of Directors (i) on the voluntary tender offer promoted pursuant to Articles 102, paragraph 1, of the TUF by SGG Holding S.p.A. (the "Offeror") on all the shares of the Issuer, excluding the Shares already owned by the Offeror (the "Offer") and (ii) on the appropriateness of the related consideration.

For the purpose of the issuance of the Issuer's Communication, the Board of Directors has, inter alia, reviewed and taken into account (i) the opinion issued on May 23, 2024 by the Independent Directors pursuant to Article 39-bis of the Issuers' Regulations (the "Independent Directors' Opinion") to which was attached the opinion issued by Pricewaterhousecoopers Business Services S.r.l., as financial advisor appointed by the Independent Directors themselves for the purposes of their evaluations, as well as (ii) the fairness opinion issued by Lazard Srl, as financial advisor appointed by the Board of Directors (the "Fairness Opinion").

At the outcome of the meeting, the Board of Directors, also on the basis of the content of the Fairness Opinion and the Opinion of the Independent Directors, unanimously considered fair and correct, from a financial point of view, the consideration of Euro 26.30 (ex-dividend 2023) per share of the Issuer that will be brought to the Offer, empowering the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Massimo della Porta, to make any amendments, additions and updates to the Issuer's Communiqué that may be necessary or even merely appropriate under applicable regulations or that may otherwise be required by the competent authorities.

For the details and considerations made by the Board of Directors, please refer to the Issuer's Communication which will be attached to the offer document relating to the Offer, together with the Independent Directors' Opinion and Fairness Opinion. All such documents will be published by the Offeror within the terms and in the manner prescribed by law.

