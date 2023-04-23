SAES Getters S p A : DISCLOSURE REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114, PARAGRAPH 5 OF TUF
Milan, April 23, 2023
DISCLOSURE REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114, PARAGRAPH 5 OF TUF
SAES Getters SpA (hereinafter also only "SAES"), in compliance with Consob's request pursuant to Article 114, Paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 ("TUF"), received on last April 19, makes the following public.
Consob has requested the Company to provide certain updates and clarifications regarding the Report on Remuneration Policy and Payments Made, approved by the Company on March 14, 2023 and published on March 31, 2023, with reference mainly to the existing Asset Plan and the effects thereof, determined in the event of the effective completion of the transaction for the sale of the Nitinol business, referred to in the press release of January 9, 2023.
Consob also requested certain clarifications to the Non-Financial Statement, approved by the Board of Directors on March 14, 2023, and published on March 31, 2023, regarding the subsidiary company Saes Coated Films, with respect to what has already been indicated in the aforementioned document.
Finally, Consob requested the Board of Statutory Auditors to supplement the information made with reference to the Report prepared pursuant to Article 153 of the TUF, dated March 31, 2023.
In particular, as regards the Report on Remuneration Policy and Payments Made, the Company proceeded to prepare the integrations requested within the aforementioned document, preceded by the screening by the Board of Directors, held on 22 April 2023; the Board of Statutory Auditors too proceeded to supplement their Report. The documents, accompanied by such additional information highlighted in "text revision" mode, were published with the same methods already adopted for their first disclosure.
Specifically, as to the Non Financial Statement:
With reference to footnote no. 35, it should be noted that: at the subsidiary SAES Coated Films, following an internal monitoring activity, the absence of the Fire Prevention Certificate pursuant to Presidential Decree 151/2011 was detected. The Company has, therefore, proceeded to design work to upgrade the existing fire prevention system, which was necessary as a result of the installation of new machinery and the relocation of the warehouse. The project was submitted to and approved by the Fire Department at the end of January 2023. The subsidiary is currently engaged in identifying potential suppliers to be entrusted with the work, which will be followed by the stages of selecting and awarding the contract and carrying out the planned works. Completion of the work is estimated to take approximately maximum 12 months from April 2023. It should be noted that, from a technical point of view, a fire-fighting system is in place at the operational headquarters, which, although not sized to the current flame load, is effective and operational, capable of handling emergencies such as small fires that are promptly detected. It should also be noted that in early 2023, the company adopted an integrated management system related to health and safety on workplaces and the environment protection. In view of the case history under review and the actions taken and already completed by the Company, the assessment of the identified risks does not show significant critical issues overall.
With reference to footnote no. 46, it should be noted that: at the subsidiary SAES Coated Films for reasons related to the production process, atmospheric emissions of ethanol exceed the limits set by the regional law of the Lombardy region (Lombardy Region regulations D.G.R. January 23, 2004 No. 7/16103), while complying with the limits of the national regulations set forth in Legislative Decree 152/2006. The Company has been evaluating various solutions for abatement of the aforementioned emissions, as well as process modifications aimed at resolving the issue at its root. On the basis of the
evaluations carried out, in the year 2022 it was assessed that the implementation of a biofilter plant could be the most appropriate solution from a technical-economic and environmental point of view. The company has, therefore, taken steps to identify the supplier of such a plant, approve the budget, identify the area for the construction of the plant, and carry out the related engineering feasibility study. The company is currently waiting for municipal permits in order to proceed with the construction of the plant. Completion is estimated to take about 20 months from April 2023. It is reported that ethanol is not classified as a harmful substance that can generate serious pollution situations or be harmful to people's health. It should also be noted that in early 2023, the company adopted an integrated management system related to health and safety on the workplaces and the environment protection. As a result, given the circumstance under consideration and the nature of the substance ("not harmful"), and the actions taken and/or already completed, the assessment of the identified risks does not, on the whole, show significant critical issues.
