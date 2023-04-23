SAES Getters S p A : DISCLOSURE REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114, PARAGRAPH 5 OF TUF

In particular, as regards the Report on Remuneration Policy and Payments Made, the Company proceeded to prepare the integrations requested within the aforementioned document, preceded by the screening by the Board of Directors, held on 22 April 2023; the Board of Statutory Auditors too proceeded to supplement their Report. The documents, accompanied by such additional information highlighted in "text revision" mode, were published with the same methods already adopted for their first disclosure.

Finally, Consob requested the Board of Statutory Auditors to supplement the information made with reference to the Report prepared pursuant to Article 153 of the TUF, dated March 31, 2023.

Consob also requested certain clarifications to the Non-Financial Statement, approved by the Board of Directors on March 14, 2023, and published on March 31, 2023, regarding the subsidiary company Saes Coated Films, with respect to what has already been indicated in the aforementioned document.

Consob has requested the Company to provide certain updates and clarifications regarding the Report on Remuneration Policy and Payments Made, approved by the Company on March 14, 2023 and published on March 31, 2023, with reference mainly to the existing Asset Plan and the effects thereof, determined in the event of the effective completion of the transaction for the sale of the Nitinol business, referred to in the press release of January 9, 2023.

SAES Getters SpA (hereinafter also only "SAES"), in compliance with Consob's request pursuant to Article 114, Paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 ("TUF"), received on last April 19, makes the following public.

evaluations carried out, in the year 2022 it was assessed that the implementation of a biofilter plant could be the most appropriate solution from a technical-economic and environmental point of view. The company has, therefore, taken steps to identify the supplier of such a plant, approve the budget, identify the area for the construction of the plant, and carry out the related engineering feasibility study. The company is currently waiting for municipal permits in order to proceed with the construction of the plant. Completion is estimated to take about 20 months from April 2023. It is reported that ethanol is not classified as a harmful substance that can generate serious pollution situations or be harmful to people's health. It should also be noted that in early 2023, the company adopted an integrated management system related to health and safety on the workplaces and the environment protection. As a result, given the circumstance under consideration and the nature of the substance ("not harmful"), and the actions taken and/or already completed, the assessment of the identified risks does not, on the whole, show significant critical issues.

SAES Group

A pioneer in the development of getter technology, the company SAES Getters S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries is a world leader in a variety of scientific and industrial applications that require high vacuum conditions. In more than 80 years of activity, the Group's getter solutions have been supporting technological innovation in the information display and lamp industries, in sophisticated high vacuum systems and in vacuum thermal insulation, in technologies spanning from large vacuum power tubes to miniaturized devices such as silicon-based microelectronic and micromechanical systems (MEMS).

Starting in 2004, by leveraging the core competencies in special metallurgy and in the materials science, the SAES Group has expanded its business into the advanced material markets, in particular the market of shape memory alloys, a family of materials characterized by super elasticity and by the property of assuming predefined forms when subjected to heat treatment. These special alloys, which today are mainly applied in the biomedical sector, are also perfectly suited to the realization of actuator devices for the industrial sector (domotics, white goods industry, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive and luxury sector).

More recently, SAES has expanded its business by developing a technological platform that integrates getter materials in a polymeric matrix. These products, initially developed for OLED displays, are currently used in new application sectors, among which optoelectronics, advanced photonics, telecommunications (5G) and mobile phones above all.

Among the most recent applications, the advanced packaging is a significantly strategic one, in which SAES is offering a range of new products for the food sustainable packaging and competes with recyclable and compostable solutions.

Finally, please note the recent establishment of the new unit dedicated to consumer innovation, called B!POD, created with the aim of developing and marketing sustainable products and solutions and combating food waste.

A total production capacity distributed in eleven facilities, a worldwide-based sale & technical service network and almost 1,200 employees allow the Group to combine multi-cultural skills and experience and to be a truly global enterprise.

SAES Group's headquarters are based in Milan.

SAES Getters S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange Market, Euronext STAR segment, since 1986.

More information on the SAES Group is available in the website www.saesgroup.com.

