SAES Group - Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Milan, March 29, 2023

Filing of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting

SAES Getters S.p.A. announces that today the Draft financial statements and the Consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2023, provided with the Reports of the Board of Directors, of the Statutory Auditors and of the Auditing Company, together with the Consolidated statement of non-financial information relating to the year 2023, including the certification of the Auditing Company, was also made available to the public in Italian, on the website of the Company (www.saesgetters.com/it/investor-relations/documenti-finanziari), in the 1Info storage system managed by Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it) and at the Company's registered office.

The English translations will be made available to the public under the terms and in the manner provided by law, on the website of the Company (www.saesgetters.com/investor-relations/investors-area/shareholders-meeting/), in the 1Info storage system managed by Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it) and at the Company's registered office.

SAES Getters S.p.A. also announces that, as of today, the documentation listed below has been made available to the public, both in Italian and in English, on the website of the Company

(www.saesgetters.com/investor-relations/area-investors/shareholders-meeting), as well as on the 1Info storage system managed by Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it) and at the Company's registered office:

- Report of the Board of Directors on the year ended on December 31, 2023; Financial statements as at December 31, 2023; presentation of the Consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2023. Resolutions on the approval of the Financial statements as at December 31, 2023; allocation of annual result and distribution of a dividend;

- Yearly Report on corporate governance and ownership;

- Illustrative report of the Directors regarding the remuneration policy and payments made; approval of the remuneration policy pursuant to article 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998; resolutions on the second section of the Report, pursuant to article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

The financial statements of the subsidiaries and associates will be made available to the public at the registered office starting from April 8, 2024.

Contacts:

Emanuela Foglia

Investor Relations Manager Tel. +39 02 93178 273

E-mail:investor_relations@saes-group.com

Corporate Media Relations

Close to Media

Tel. +39 02 70006237

Enrico Bandini

E-mail:enrico.bandini@closetomedia.it

1