Interim Report to the Condensed Consolidated Financial
Statements at June 30, 2023
The present Interim Report to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements represents the English translation of the Italian official document. For any difference between the two texts, the Italian text shall prevail.
SAES Getters S.p.A.
Share capital of 12,220,000 euros fully paid‐in
Registered office:
Viale Italia, 77 - 20045 Lainate (Milan), Italy
Registered with the Milan Court Companies Register No. 00774910152
Company bodies at June 30, 2023
Board of Directors
Chairman
Massimo della Porta
Deputy Chairman and Managing Director
Giulio Canale
Directors
Francesca Corberi (1)
Alessandra della Porta (1) (4)
Luigi Lorenzo della Porta (1)
Andrea Dogliotti (1)
Adriano De Maio (1) (3)
Gaudiana Giusti (1) (2) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8)
Stefano Proverbio (1) (2) (4) (5) (6) (8)
Maria Pia Maspes (2) (5) (6) (8) (9)
Board of Statutory Auditors
Chairman
Vincenzo Donnamaria
Statutory Auditors
Maurizio Civardi
Sara Anita Speranza (8)
Alternate Statutory Auditors
Massimo Gabelli
Silvia Olivotto (12)
Independent Auditors
KPMG S.p.A. (10)
Representative of holders of savings shares
Dario Trevisan (11)
(e‐mail: trevisan@trevisanlaw.it)
- Non‐Executive Director.
- Independent Director, pursuant to the criteria of the Borsa Italiana Corporate Governance Code and pursuant to Article 147‐ter, paragraph 4, and Article 148, paragraph 3, of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998.
- Independent Director, pursuant to the combined provisions of Article 147‐ter, paragraph 4, and Article 148, paragraph 3, of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998.
- Member of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee.
- Member of the Audit and Risk and Sustainability Committee.
- Member of the Committee for Transactions with Related Parties.
- Lead Independent Director.
- Member of the Supervisory Body.
- Independent Director appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2023 following the resignation of Luciana Sara Rovelli on March 6, 2023. The term of office of Mariapia Maspes will come to an end together with the terms of the Directors appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 20, 2021, i.e. with the approval of the financial statements as at and for the year ending December 31, 2023.
- Appointed for the years 2022‐2030 by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 21, 2022.
- Appointed for the years 2023‐2025 by the Special Meeting of Holders of Savings Shares on April 28, 2023.
- Alternate Statutory Auditor appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2023 following the resignation of Mara Luisa Sartori on June 1, 2022. The term of office of Silvia Olivotto will come to an end together with the terms of the Statutory Auditors appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 20, 2021, i.e. with the approval of the financial statements as at and for the year ending December 31, 2023.
The mandate of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, elected on April 20, 2021, will expire on the same date as the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements as at and for the year ending December 31, 2023.
Powers of the company bodies
Pursuant to Article 20 of the Articles of Association, the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman and Managing Director are, each of them, separately entrusted with the legal representation of the Company, for the execution of Board of Directors' resolutions, within the limits of and for the exercise of the powers attributed to them by the Board itself.
Following the resolution adopted on April 20, 2021, the Board of Directors granted the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman and Managing Director the powers of ordinary and extraordinary administration, with the exception of the powers strictly reserved to the Board or of those powers reserved by law to the Shareholders' Meeting.
The Chairman Massimo della Porta is confirmed as Group Chief Executive Officer, with the meaning that such definition and role have in English‐ speaking countries. The Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Giulio Canale has been confirmed in the role of Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Group Chief Financial Officer, with the meaning that such definitions and roles have in English‐speaking countries.
