Powers of the company bodies

Pursuant to Article 20 of the Articles of Association, the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman and Managing Director are, each of them, separately entrusted with the legal representation of the Company, for the execution of Board of Directors' resolutions, within the limits of and for the exercise of the powers attributed to them by the Board itself.

Following the resolution adopted on April 20, 2021, the Board of Directors granted the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman and Managing Director the powers of ordinary and extraordinary administration, with the exception of the powers strictly reserved to the Board or of those powers reserved by law to the Shareholders' Meeting.

The Chairman Massimo della Porta is confirmed as Group Chief Executive Officer, with the meaning that such definition and role have in English‐ speaking countries. The Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Giulio Canale has been confirmed in the role of Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Group Chief Financial Officer, with the meaning that such definitions and roles have in English‐speaking countries.