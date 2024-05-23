SAES Group - Press release
Milan, May 23, 2024
Publication of the Minutes of the Shareholders' Meetings
SAES Getters S.p.A.: Notice is hereby given that earlier today the minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings held on April 23, 2024 have been made available to the public in Italian language on the Company's website (www.saesgetters.com/it/investor-relations/area-investors/assemblea-dei- soci/), in the 1INFO storage system (www.1info.it) and at the Company's registered office.
Contacts:
Emanuela Foglia
Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +39 02 93178 273
E-mail:investor_relations@saes-group.com
