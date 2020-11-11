Log in
SAES GETTERS S.P.A.

SAES Getters S p A : The Board of Directors approved the consolidated results of the third quarter of 2020

11/11/2020 | 07:09am EST

SAES Group - Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Milan, November 11, 2020

SAES GROUP: THE BOD APPROVED THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF THE THIRD QUARTER OF

2020

NET REVENUES IN LINE WITH 2Q 2020 DESPITE THE PENALIZING EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES,

SHOWING AN ORGANIC DECREASE COMPARED TO 3Q 2019 DUE TO COVID-19 AND

INTERNATIONAL TENSIONS

  • Consolidated revenues equal to €39 million in 3Q 2020, in line with 2Q 2020 (€39.8 million) despite the negative exchange rate effect and decreasing when compared to 3Q 2019 (€49 million)
  • Organic decrease of revenues compared to 3Q 2019 mainly due to the Covid-19 effect and to international tensions
  • Total revenues of the Group equal to €41 million, in line with 2Q 2020 (€42 million) but decreasing by - 21.4% compared to 3Q 2019 (€52.2 million) mainly due to Covid-19
  • Consolidated gross profit equal to €16 million (41% of revenues) in 3Q 2020, compared to €22.7 million (46.4% of revenues) in 3Q 2019
  • Consolidated operating income equal to €2.9 million (7.4% of revenues) in 3Q 2020, compared to €9.5 million (19.4% of revenues) in 3Q 2019
  • Consolidated EBITDA equal to €5.7 million (14.7% of revenues) in 3Q 2020, compared to €11.9 million (24.4% of revenues) in 3Q 2019
  • Consolidated net income equal to €2.7 million in 3Q 2020, compared to €8.7 million in 3Q 2019
  • Consolidated net financial position positive and equal to €94 million as at September 30, 2020, penalized compared to the end of June by exchange rates and by extraordinary notional debts for new leases

The Board of Directors of SAES Getters S.p.A. approved the consolidated results of the third quarter of 2020 (July 1 - September 30).

"The results of the third quarter are in line with previously announced expectations" - Mr Massimo della Porta, President of SAES Getters S.p.A. said - "In the fourth quarter we begin to see an initial recovery in the medical sector".

In the third quarter of 2020 the SAES® Group achieved consolidated net revenues equal to €39 million, substantially in line with those achieved in the second quarter of 2020 (€39.8 million).

Likewise the second quarter of 2020, also the third quarter was negatively impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, that hit in particular the medical segment of Nitinol, penalized by the elective surgeries postponements. The industrial SMAs segment was negatively affected by Covid-19 as well, in addition to the effect of international tensions between USA and China.

Thousands of euro (except %)

Business

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

Security & Defense

4,608

4,916

3,357

Electronic Devices

4,168

3,534

5,222

Healthcare Diagnostics

1,665

1,087

874

Lamps

1,053

893

583

Thermal Insulated Devices

962

712

550

Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers

2,073

1,660

1,788

SMA Industrial

3,875

2,333

2,248

Divisione Metallurgy

18,404

15,135

14,622

Solutions for Vacuum Systems

2,442

2,917

3,012

Divisione Vacuum Technology

2,442

2,917

3,012

Nitinol for Medical Devices

21,579

18,566

16,442

Divisione Medical

21,579

18,566

16,442

Functional Dispensable Products

4,275

749

3,405

Divisione Specialty Chemicals

4,275

749

3,405

Advanced Coatings

2,585

2,447

1,516

Divisione Advanced Packaging

2,585

2,447

1,516

Ricavi netti consolidati

49,285

39,814

38,997

The comparison between the third and the second quarter of 2020 highlights the strongly penalizing exchange rate effect (-4.3%), attributable to the US dollar devaluation. Excluding such effect, revenues would have increased by 2.2% (€0.9 million).

Thousands of euro (except %)

Total

Organic

Exchange rate

Business

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

difference

change

effect

(%)

(%)

(%)

Security & Defense

3,357

4,916

-31.7%

-29.1%

-2.6%

Electronic Devices

5,222

3,534

47.8%

54.0%

-6.2%

Healthcare Diagnostics

874

1,087

-19.6%

-17.2%

-2.4%

Lamps

583

893

-34.7%

-32.2%

-2.5%

Thermal Insulated Devices

550

712

-22.8%

-19.1%

-3.7%

Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers

1,788

1,660

7.7%

14.3%

-6.6%

SMA Industrial

2,248

2,333

-3.6%

-1.0%

-2.6%

Metallurgy Division

14,622

15,135

-3.4%

0.5%

-3.9%

Solutions for Vacuum Systems

3,012

2,917

3.3%

6.2%

-2.9%

Vacuum Technology Division

3,012

2,917

3.3%

6.2%

-2.9%

Nitinol for Medical Devices

16,442

18,566

-11.4%

-6.0%

-5.4%

Medical Division

16,442

18,566

-11.4%

-6.0%

-5.4%

Functional Dispensable Products

3,405

749

354.6%

357.8%

-3.2%

Specialty Chemicals Division

3,405

749

354.6%

357.8%

-3.2%

Advanced Coatings

1,516

2,447

-38.0%

-38.0%

0.0%

Advanced Packaging Division

1,516

2,447

-38.0%

-38.0%

0.0%

Total Net Sales

38,997

39,814

-2.1%

2.2%

-4.3%

In relation to the third quarter of 2019, net consolidated revenues compare to a figure equal to €49 million (-20.4%). That difference was due for -2.9% to the negative exchange rate effect (-€1.4 million) and for -17.5% to an organic decrease (-€8.5 million). The organic decrease was mainly concentrated in the Medical Division (-24.3%), as well as in the Industrial SMAs segment (-55.7%), which respectively suffered of the effect of the pandemic and of the geopolitical tensions between USA and China.

Also the Specialty Chemicals Division recorded an organic decrease (-31.5%) due to a different timing in sales, as well the Advanced Packaging Division (-33.2%), penalized by the completion of the phase-out of metalized products, confirming the strategy of repositioning the offering on lacquered products with a higher added value.

Thousands of euro (except %)

Total

Organic

Exchange rate

Business

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

difference

change

effect

(%)

(%)

(%)

Security & Defense

3,357

3,505

-4.2%

-0.9%

-3.3%

Electronic Devices

5,222

3,610

44.7%

50.0%

-5.3%

Healthcare Diagnostics

874

1,023

-14.6%

-12.5%

-2.1%

Lamps

583

995

-41.4%

-39.4%

-2.0%

Thermal Insulated Devices

550

697

-21.1%

-17.9%

-3.2%

Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers

1,788

1,819

-1.7%

3.3%

-5.0%

SMA Industrial

2,248

5,186

-56.7%

-55.7%

-1.0%

Metallurgy Division

14,622

16,835

-13.1%

-10.0%

-3.1%

Solutions for Vacuum Systems

3,012

2,024

48.8%

52.4%

-3.6%

Vacuum Technology Division

3,012

2,024

48.8%

52.4%

-3.6%

Nitinol for Medical Devices

16,442

22,836

-28.0%

-24.3%

-3.7%

Medical Division

16,442

22,836

-28.0%

-24.3%

-3.7%

Functional Dispensable Products

3,405

5,000

-31.9%

-31.5%

-0.4%

Specialty Chemicals Division

3,405

5,000

-31.9%

-31.5%

-0.4%

Advanced Coatings

1,516

2,269

-33.2%

-33.2%

0.0%

Advanced Packaging Division

1,516

2,269

-33.2%

-33.2%

0.0%

Total Net Sales

38,997

48,964

-20.4%

-17.5%

-2.9%

Including also the revenues of the joint ventures1, the total revenues of the Group were equal to €41 million in the third quarter of 2020, substantially in line with the second quarter of 2020 (€42 million). The comparison with the third quarter of 2019 shows a decrease in total revenues equal to -21.4% (€41 million compared to €52.2 million in the third quarter of 2019), mainly due to the decrease in consolidated revenues (-20.4%) and to the decrease in the revenues of Actuator Solutions (-49.2%), despite higher sales of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l. (+45.7%).

Thousands of euro

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

Difference

Consolidated sales

38,997

39,814

(817)

50% sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions

1,460

1,701

(241)

49% sales of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l.

797

692

105

46.73% sales of the joint venture Flexterra

1

9

(8)

Intercompany eliminations

(195)

(166)

(29)

Other adjustments

(10)

(21)

11

Total revenues of the Group

41,050

42,029

(979)

Thousands of euro

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

Difference

Consolidated sales

38,997

48,964

(9,967)

50% sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions

1,460

2,876

(1,416)

49% sales of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l.

797

547

250

46.73% sales of the joint venture Flexterra

1

1

0

Intercompany eliminations

(195)

(144)

(51)

Other adjustments

(10)

(16)

6

Total revenues of the Group

41,050

52,228

(11,178)

Consolidated gross profit2 amounted to €16 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to €22.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The sharp decline (-29.6%) was mainly due to lower sales, especially in the Medical Division and in the SMA Industrial sector. The decrease in the gross margin3, down from 46.4% in the third quarter of 2019 to 41% in the current quarter, was also attributable to the lower revenues in those businesses and to the consequent lower economies of scale.

  • Actuator Solutions (50%), SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l. (49%) and Flexterra (46.73%).
  • Calculated as the difference between net revenues and industrial costs directly and indirectly attributable to the products sold.
    3 Calculated as the ratio between gross profit and consolidated net revenues

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, consolidated gross profit decreased by 10.5% (from €17.9 million to €16 million), while the gross margin decreased from 44.9% to 41%, due to the already mentioned decrease in sales in the medical business, to which it has to be added the dilutive effect of the higher sales of advanced getters for consumer electronics applications (Specialty Chemicals Division), characterized by a lower margin than the average one of the Group.

Consolidated operating profit amounted to €2.9 million in the quarter, down both compared to €9.5 million in the corresponding period of the previous year and to €4.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. In both cases, the decrease was a consequence of the contraction in gross profit, against substantially unchanged operating expenses.

Consolidated EBITDA4 amounted to €5.7 million (14.7% of consolidated revenues) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to €11.9 million (24.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2019 and to €7.1 million (17.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020: also in the case of EBITDA, the reduction was mainly attributable to the aforementioned decrease in gross profit.

Thousands of euro

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

Operating income (loss)

2,872

9,478

Depreciation & amortization

2,776

2,449

Write-down of assets

56

0

Bad debt provision accrual (release)

41

1

EBITDA

5,745

11,928

% on sales

14.7%

24.4%

Thousands of euro

3Q 2020

2Q 2020

Operating income (loss)

2,872

4,302

Depreciation & amortization

2,776

2,652

Write-down of assets

56

115

Bad debt provision accrual (release)

41

20

EBITDA

5,745

7,089

% on sales

14.7%

17.8%

Consolidated net income amounted to €2.7 million (6.9% of consolidated revenues) in the third quarter of 2020 and this figure included revenues on securities in portfolio totaling €2.1 million (income from evaluation at fair value equal to €1.5 million, as well as coupon income of €0.6 million). In the third quarter of 2019, net income was equal to €8.7 million (17.8% of revenues), while in the second quarter of 2020 it was equal to €5.5 million (13.8% of revenues).

Consolidated net financial position as at September 30, 2020 was positive and equal to €94 million, slightly down compared to €95.6 as at June 30, 2020: the slight decrease, despite the partial recovery of the fair value of securities (+€1.5 million) and the cash flows from operations (+€2.1 million), was mainly a consequence of the recognition of notional financial debts (-€2.5 million) for new leasing contracts (in particular, the lease of the new Milan offices), as well as the capex (-€2.2 million) and the negative exchange rate effect (about -€0.9 million). Please also note coupon collections equal to +€0.6 million and the outlay related to the investment in the EUREKA! venture capital Fund equal to -€0.3 million.

For further details, please refer to the following sections of this press release.

***

  • EBITDA is not deemed as an accounting measure under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs); however, we believe that EBITDA is an important parameter for measuring the Group's performance and therefore it is presented as an alternative indicator. Since its calculation is not regulated by applicable accounting standards, the method applied by the Group may not be homogeneous with the ones adopted by other Groups. EBITDA is calculated as "Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization".

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saes Getters S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 12:08:03 UTC
