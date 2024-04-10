SAES Group - Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Milan, April 10th 2024

The Board of Directors authorizes to proceed to purchase 100% of the German company

FMB Feinwerk- und Meßtechnik GmbH,

leading player in the vacuum systems and beamlines sectors

SAES Getters S.p.A. (SAES) announces that today the Board of Directors has approved to proceed with the signature of a binding Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of FMB Feinwerk- und Meßtechnik GmbH (FMB Berlin), today wholly owned by the majority shareholder Uwe Schneck, by the minority shareholders Ingmar Lehmann and Jens Rekow and by the company Mardi Beteiligungs GmbH & Co.

FMB Berlin, based in the Berlin, has been active since 1990 and is a consolidated international player in the sector of components and scientific instrumentation for synchrotrons and particle accelerators.

For the purposes of the acquisition the English subsidiary FMB Oxford Limited (FMB Oxford), now wholly owned by FMB Berlin, whose activity is not considered strategic for SAES, is outside the scope of this transaction.

Aim of the acquisition is to consolidate SAES Group's international position and leadership in the advanced scientific research market, expanding the offer of vacuum systems used in particle accelerators and synchrotrons in Europe and globally.

Having already concluded the due diligence with a positive outcome, SAES expects the signing of the Share Purchase Agreement on April 18, 2024, following the final contractual adjustments. The closing of the transaction is scheduled for April 29, 2024.

Based on the adjusted EBITDA achieved in the period 2018-2023, the enterprise value of the German company was valued at €8 million. The actual purchase price may be subject to adjustments related to the value of the net financial position at the closing date.

The closing provides for a series of suspensive conditions, to which the completion of the transaction is subject, among which the carve-out of FMB Oxford and the termination of any commercial or financial support to the latter, as well as the signing of the collaboration agreements with some strategic employees for business continuity, on the basis of specifically identified and agreed terms and conditions.

The revenue achieved by FMB Berlin in 2023 was equal to approximately €13.4 million. In 2022 the revenue was equal to €16.1 million, with an EBITDA margin adjusted for non-recurring costs equal to 11.2%. As at June 30, 2023, the company's net assets amounted to €7.5 million, while the net cash position was positive for approximately €3.7 million. The company currently employs around 60 people.

On December 19, 2023 the acquisition was subject to a delayed public disclosure in compliance with article 5 of the Group's procedure for the management of Insider Information and with the relevant legislation. SAES will inform the market about further developments in this transaction.

"We are proud of this operation, which strengthens our competitive position in the ultra-high vacuum sector, through a synergistic expansion of products and technologies for particle accelerators and

1