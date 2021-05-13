SAES Getters S p A : The Board of Directors approved the consolidated results of the first quarter of 2021 05/13/2021 | 05:38am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SAES Group - Press Release PRESS RELEASE Milan, May 13, 2021 COMPARISON WITH THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 NOT SIGNIFICANT DUE TO THE STILL LIMITED IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON 1Q 2020 REVENUES STRONG GROWTH IN SALES OF THE MEDICAL AND ADVANCED PACKAGING DIVISIONS COMPARED TO 4Q 2020 Consolidated revenues equal to €41 million, compared to €49.3 million in 1Q 2020

Consolidated revenues organically increased by 1.9% in 1Q 2021 compared to 4Q 2020

Consolidated gross profit equal to €15.9 million compared to €20.4 million in 1Q 2020

Consolidated operating income equal to €2.2 million compared to €6.8 million in 1Q 2020

Consolidated EBITDA equal to €5 million (12.2% of consolidated revenues) compared to €9.4 million in 1Q 2020 (19% of consolidated revenues)

Consolidated net income positive and equal to €1.4 million compared to a negative consolidated net income of -€5.1 million in 1Q 2020, but not significant comparison due to the strong penalizing effect of Covid-19 on the 1Q 2020 financial management

-€5.1 million in 1Q 2020, but not significant comparison due to the strong penalizing effect of Covid-19 on the 1Q 2020 financial management Consolidated net financial position positive and equal to €92.4 million as at March 31, 2021 The Board of Directors of SAES Getters S.p.A., gathered today in Milan, approved the consolidated results of the first quarter of 2021 (January 1 - March 31). "The quarter started below expectations, but starting from March the first signs of recovery appeared and they will gradually consolidate in the months to come" said Eng. Massimo della Porta, President of SAES Getters S.p.A. In the first quarter of 2021 the SAES® Group achieved consolidated net revenues equal to €41 million, compared to €49.3 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020. However, the comparison is not significant, due to the still limited impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the revenues of 1Q 2020, as well as the negative exchange rate effect. Excluding the latter (-5.4%), the Group recorded an organic decrease in revenues equal to -11.3%, distributed in all the Divisions, with the exception of the Vacuum Technology Division (vacuum systems), favored by the recovery of investments in the sector of particle accelerators. The most significant organic decreases in absolute term were recorded in the following businesses: in the Nitinol sector (Medical Division), penalized by the postponement of elective therapies, due to the persistence of the pandemic; in that of shape memory alloys for industrial applications (Metallurgy Division), due to US-China tensions; in the Specialty Chemicals Division, due to supply advances in the first quarter of 2020, to secure stocks in anticipation of Covid-19. In the Advanced Packaging Division, the decrease was exclusively attributable to the phase-out of the more traditional metallized products, completed only at the end of the first half of 2020. 1 SAES Group - Press Release Thousands of euro (except %) Total Organic Exchange rate Business 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 difference change effect (%) (%) (%) Security & Defense 4,290 4,608 -6.9% -0.3% -6.6% Electronic Devices 3,421 4,168 -17.9% -14.2% -3.7% Healthcare Diagnostics 1,219 1,665 -26.8% -23.9% -2.9% Lamps 829 1,053 -21.3% -18.3% -3.0% Thermal Insulated Devices 931 962 -3.2% 3.8% -7.0% Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers 1,900 2,073 -8.3% 0.2% -8.5% SMA Industrial 2,846 3,875 -26.6% -24.2% -2.4% Metallurgy Division 15,436 18,404 -16.1% -11.3% -4.8% Solutions for Vacuum Systems 3,182 2,442 30.3% 34.3% -4.0% Vacuum Technology Division 3,182 2,442 30.3% 34.3% -4.0% Nitinol for Medical Devices 17,985 21,579 -16.7% -15.0% -1.7% Medical Division 17,985 21,579 -16.7% -15.0% -1.7% Functional Dispensable Products 2,736 4,275 -36.0% -35.0% -1.0% Specialty Chemicals Division 2,736 4,275 -36.0% -35.0% -1.0% Advanced Coatings 1,699 2,585 -34.3% -34.3% 0.0% Advanced Packaging Division 1,699 2,585 -34.3% -34.3% 0.0% Total Net Sales 41,038 49,285 -16.7% -11.3% -5.4% In the comparison between the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 (net revenues up by 1.1%), please note the penalizing effect of exchange rates (-0.8%), net of which the organic growth was equal to +1.9% (€0.7 million in absolute terms). Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, most of the Divisions recorded growing revenues. The greatest increases in absolute terms occurred in the Medical Division (organic growth of +6.8%), which further consolidated the signals of recovery in the final market, already evident at the end of 2020, and in the Advanced Packaging Division whose net revenues, exclusively denominated in euro, substantially doubled (+91.5%), mainly thanks to the first orders of new lacquered products sampled in 2020 and to the fact that the fourth quarter usually records some physiological lower sales compared to other periods of the year. Within the Metallurgy Division (organic growth equal to +4.5%), please note the organic growth of the Industrial SMAsector (+17.1%), thanks to the recovery of the demand in the luxury sector, against a substantial stability of the other markets. Also the medical diagnostics sector (Healthcare Diagnostics) recorded a strong organic growth (+47.6%), thanks to the restoration of orders at standard levels, after the decrease in the second half of 2020 due to stock advances in the first part of the year. In the Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Laserssector the organic growth compared to the fourth quarter 2020 (+17.7%) was mainly due to the increase in sales of heat sinks for lasers (defense application), while in the thermal insulation sector (Thermal Insulated Devices) the organic growth (+21.6%) was due to the recovery, driven by the Chinese market, of the demand in the vacuum bottles market, after the sharp slowdown in 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis. Finally, please note a slight economic recovery in the lamp sector (Lamps). Still within the Metallurgy Division, the security and defense sector (Security & Defense) showed a substantial stability (organic decrease equal to -2.1%), while the Electronic Devicessector was down (organic decrease equal to -15.3%), due to the saturation of the thermo-scanner market. In the first quarter of the current year, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the Vacuum Technology Division (organic decrease of -22.1%) and the Specialty Chemicals Division (organic decrease of -27%) were down: both Divisions were penalized compared to a fourth quarter recording exceptionally high sales (the former, in both analytical instrumentation and particle accelerators; the latter, in consumer electronics applications). 2 SAES Group - Press Release Thousands of euro (except %) Total Organic Exchange rate Business 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 difference change effect (%) (%) (%) Security & Defense 4,290 4,418 -2.9% -2.1% -0.8% Electronic Devices 3,421 4,056 -15.7% -15.3% -0.4% Healthcare Diagnostics 1,219 830 46.9% 47.6% -0.7% Lamps 829 719 15.3% 15.9% -0.6% Thermal Insulated Devices 931 777 19.8% 21.6% -1.8% Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers 1,900 1,631 16.5% 17.7% -1.2% SMA Industrial 2,846 2,438 16.7% 17.1% -0.4% Metallurgy Division 15,436 14,869 3.8% 4.5% -0.7% Solutions for Vacuum Systems 3,182 4,108 -22.5% -22.1% -0.4% Vacuum Technology Division 3,182 4,108 -22.5% -22.1% -0.4% Nitinol for Medical Devices 17,985 16,992 5.8% 6.8% -1.0% Medical Division 17,985 16,992 5.8% 6.8% -1.0% Functional Dispensable Products 2,736 3,751 -27.1% -27.0% -0.1% Specialty Chemicals Division 2,736 3,751 -27.1% -27.0% -0.1% Advanced Coatings 1,699 887 91.5% 91.5% 0.0% Advanced Packaging Division 1,699 887 91.5% 91.5% 0.0% Total Net Sales 41,038 40,607 1.1% 1.9% -0.8% By including also the revenues of the joint ventures1, total revenues of the Group were equal to €43.6 million, compared to €51.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was due only to the reduction in consolidated revenues. In fact, please note the higher revenues of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l. and the substantially stable revenues of the joint venture Actuator Solutions GmbH. Thousands of euro 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Difference Consolidated sales 41,038 49,285 (8,247) 50% sales of the joint venture Actuator Solutions 2,163 2,239 (76) 49% sales of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l. 626 176 450 46.73% sales of the joint venture Flexterra 0 14 (14) Intercompany eliminations (267) (251) (16) Other adjustments 84 30 54 Total revenues of the Group 43,644 51,493 (7,849) Consolidated gross profit2 was equal to €15.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to €20.4 million in the corresponding period of 2020, while the gross margin3 was 38.8% compared to 41.3%. However, as previously reported, the comparison is not significant due to the still limited impact of the Covid-19 crisis in the first quarter of 2020. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, gross profit and gross margin were stable (€15.9 million and 39.1% in the last quarter of 2020). In particular, please note that the increase in margins in the Metallurgy Division (thanks to increased economies of scale) and in the Advanced Packaging and Specialty Chemicals Divisions (different product mix) offset the decrease in the Medical Division (production inefficiencies due to the duplication of the tube department in Bethel) and in the Vacuum Technology Division (as a consequence of lower sales). Consolidated operating income amounted to €2.2 million (5.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an operating income of €6.8 million (13.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of the previous year: also in this case the two figures are not comparable as the decrease was exclusively due to the different impact of Covid-19 on the sales in the two periods. However, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, both the operating income and the operating margin were stable (€2.3 million and 5.6% in the last quarter of 2020). Actuator Solutions (50%), SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l. (49%) and Flexterra (46.73%). Calculated as the difference between net sales and industrial costs directly and indirectly attributable to the products sold.

3 Calculated as the ratio between gross profit and consolidated revenues. 3 SAES Group - Press Release Consolidated statement of profit or loss by Division Thousands of euro Metallurgy Vacuum Technology Medical Specialty Chemicals Advanced Packaging Not Allocated TOTAL Division Division Division Division Division 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Total net sales 15,436 18,404 3,182 2,442 17,985 21,579 2,736 4,275 1,699 2,585 0 0 41,038 49,285 Cost of sales (7,405) (8,831) (1,619) (1,009) (12,238) (13,550) (1,994) (3,201) (1,591) (2,336) (276) 0 (25,123) (28,927) Gross profit (loss) 8,031 9,573 1,563 1,433 5,747 8,029 742 1,074 108 249 (276) 0 15,915 20,358 Operating expenses and other income (expenses) (2,807) (2,944) (935) (923) (2,132) (2,251) (485) (522) (828) (820) (6,490) (6,057) (13,677) (13,517) Operating income (loss) 5,224 6,629 628 510 3,615 5,778 257 552 (720) (571) (6,766) (6,057) 2,238 6,841 Consolidated statement of profit or loss by Division Thousands of euro Metallurgy Vacuum Technology Medical Specialty Chemicals Advanced Packaging Not Allocated TOTAL Division Division Division Division Division 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 Total net sales 15,436 14,869 3,182 4,108 17,985 16,992 2,736 3,751 1,699 887 0 0 41,038 40,607 Cost of sales (7,405) (7,573) (1,619) (1,762) (12,238) (11,002) (1,994) (2,902) (1,591) (1,035) (276) (437) (25,123) (24,711) Gross profit (loss) 8,031 7,296 1,563 2,346 5,747 5,990 742 849 108 (148) (276) (437) 15,915 15,896 Operating expenses and other income (expenses) (2,807) (2,640) (935) (1,089) (2,132) (1,887) (485) (436) (828) (652) (6,490) (6,933) (13,677) (13,637) Operating income (loss) 5,224 4,656 628 1,257 3,615 4,103 257 413 (720) (800) (6,766) (7,370) 2,238 2,259 Consolidated EBITDA4 was equal to €5 million (12.2% of revenues), decreased when compared to €9.4 million (19% of revenues) in the corresponding quarter of 2020, but equal to that of the fourth quarter of 2020, both in absolute and in percentage terms. Thousands of euro 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 4Q 2020 Operating income (loss) 2,238 6,841 2,259 Depreciation & amortization (2,763) (2,544) (2,757) Write-down of assets (7) 0 5 Bad debt provision accrual (release) 1 1 4 EBITDA 5,007 9,384 5,007 % on sales 12.2% 19.0% 12.3% Consolidated net income of the first quarter of 2021 was positive and equal to €1.4 million and included the positive result of the financial management equal to +€0.3 million. Instead the corresponding period of 2020, despite a much higher operating income, ended with a loss (-€5.1 million) because it was penalized by the decrease (-€10.3 million) of the fair value of the securities portfolio, due to Covid-19. Please note that in the fourth quarter of 2020 consolidated net income was equal to €1.7 million. The consolidated net financial position was positive and equal to €92.4 million as at March 31, 2021 and compares with a positive net financial position equal to €95.7 million as at December 31, 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the increase in the net working capital, mainly due to higher trade receivables (as a result of higher sales in the Medical Division and in the Advanced Packaging one in the first quarter of 2021) and to the increase in inventory (in anticipation of higher sales in the months to come). Finally, please note a capex equal to -€3.1 million. For further details, please refer to the following sections of this press release. Relevant events occurred in the first quarter of 2021 On February 12, 2021 the SAES Group announced the submission of an offer for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Strumenti Scientifici Cinel S.r.l. (CINEL), a consolidated international player in the sector of components and scientific equipment for synchrotrons and particle accelerators, based in the province of Padua. The price offered is equal to around €19 million, to be paid to CINEL shareholders in a single tranche and in cash, the latter already available to SAES. This consideration was defined by calculating the equity value, determined by algebraically adding the net financial position (NFP) as at December 31, 2020 to the enterprise value (equal to 8 times the EBITDA obtained as the arithmetic average of the EBITDA resulting from the approved financial statements related to the years 2019 and 2020, eventually adjusted for non-recurring items). The difference between the values of NFP and net working capital (NWC) at the closing date, compared to that at December 31, 2020, will determine a price adjustment. EBITDA is not deemed as an accounting measure under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs); however, we believe that EBITDA is an important parameter for measuring the Group's performance and therefore it is presented as an alternative indicator. Since its calculation is not regulated by applicable accounting standards, the method applied by the Group may not be homogeneous with the ones adopted by other Groups. EBITDA is calculated as "Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization". 4 SAES Group - Press Release The spaces currently used by CINEL, already sold to another company, will be leased through the signing of a specific contract lasting six years and tacitly renewable at the same conditions for at least the same period, for a total annual rent of €0.1 million. The closing of the transaction is currently expected by the end of the second quarter of 2021. The aim of the acquisition, for SAES, is to strengthen its competitive position in the vacuum sector, through an expansion of its product range for particle accelerators and synchrotrons, with products that are entirely Italian and at the forefront on a global scale. CINEL recorded net revenues of approximately €7.6 million in 2020, with an EBITDA margin of 32.4%. In 2019, revenues were equal to €6.7 million, with an EBITDA margin of 23.2%. As at December 31, 2020, the company's shareholders equity amounted to €2.9 million, while the net financial position was positive for approximately €2.8 million. The company employs around 35 people. With regard to the investment in the EUREKA! Venture capital fund, on February 25, 2021, an additional payment of €37 thousand was made, including both the portion of commissions and management fees, and the portion of an investment made by the fund in an innovative start-up, a spin-off of the NEST laboratory of the Scuola Normale Superiore di Pisa and of the Centro Nazionale delle Ricerche, that has developed a point-of-care diagnostic system based on nanotechnological devices with an acoustic surface wave for the detection of molecules, focusing on the detection of brain trauma. The Group's economic result will continue to be influenced by the trend in the exchange rate of the euro against the US dollar. In order to preserve the margin from the exchange rate fluctuations, on March 9, 2021, forward sale contracts on the dollar were signed for a notional value of $6.7 million, with an average forward exchange rate of 1.1957 against the euro. These contracts will extend throughout the remaining part of 2021. On March 31, 2021, the establishment of a branch of SAES Coated Films S.p.A. in Freiburg - Germany was completed (registration number HRD723906), in line with the strategy of the company that is committed to improving its presence in strategic markets, in order to boost new business opportunities. This decision was approved by the Board of Directors of SAES Coated Films S.p.A. held on November 26, 2020. Metallurgy Division Consolidated revenues of the Metallurgy Division amounted to €15.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, down by -16.1% compared to €18.4 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020. The currency trend recorded a negative exchange rate effect equal to -4.8%, net of which revenues organically decreased by 11.3%. The organic decrease was mainly concentrated in the SMA Industrialsector (-24.2%), negatively affected by the international tensions between the US and China, that penalized the sales for consumer electronics applications in the telecom sector. Instead, the Electronic Devicessector (organic decrease equal to -14.2%) suffered the effect of the saturation of the thermo-scanner market related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In medical diagnostics (Healthcare Diagnostics), the organic decrease (-23.9%) was mainly attributable to higher sales concentrated in the first quarter of 2020 in anticipation of the Covid-19 crisis. Finally, the structural contraction of the lampsector continued (organic decrease of -18.3%). All the other sectors were aligned or substantially stable. The table below shows the revenues in the first quarter of 2021 related to the different businesses, with evidence of the exchange rate effect and of the organic change compared to the corresponding period of 2020. Thousands of euro (except %) Total Organic Exchange rate Business 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 difference change effect (%) (%) (%) Security & Defense 4,290 4,608 -6.9% -0.3% -6.6% Electronic Devices 3,421 4,168 -17.9% -14.2% -3.7% Healthcare Diagnostics 1,219 1,665 -26.8% -23.9% -2.9% Lamps 829 1,053 -21.3% -18.3% -3.0% Thermal Insulated Devices 931 962 -3.2% 3.8% -7.0% Sintered Components for Electronic Devices & Lasers 1,900 2,073 -8.3% 0.2% -8.5% SMA Industrial 2,846 3,875 -26.6% -24.2% -2.4% Metallurgy Division 15,436 18,404 -16.1% -11.3% -4.8% 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Saes Getters S.p.A. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:37:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SAES GETTERS S.P.A. 05:38a SAES GETTERS S P A : The Board of Directors approved the consolidated results o.. PU 04/26 SAES GETTERS S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 04/20 SAES GETTERS S P A : The Shareholders' Meeting approved the 2020 financial stat.. PU 04/09 SAES GETTERS S P A : 2020 Annual Financial Report PU 04/09 SAES GETTERS S P A : Report on the audit of the 2020 Consolidated Financial Sta.. PU 04/09 SAES GETTERS S P A : Report on the audit of the 2020 Financial Statements PU 04/08 SAES GETTERS S P A : 2020 Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors to the Shar.. PU 04/08 SAES GETTERS S P A : 2020 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement PU 03/30 SAES GETTERS S P A : Publication of the lists of candidates presented for the a.. PU 03/29 SAES GETTERS S P A : Filing of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting PU