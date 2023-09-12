Today at 06:44 am

(Alliance News) - SAES Getters Spa on Tuesday reported consolidated revenues of EUR122.3 million, up 1.7 percent from EUR120.2 million in the first half of 2022.

Consolidated gross profit stood at EUR53.5 million, up 0.5% from EUR53.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Consolidated operating income amounted to EUR12.4 million, down from EUR20.2 million in the first half of last year.

Ebitda stood at EUR20.1 million from EUR27.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

Consolidated net income is EUR3.4 million compared to a break-even result in 2022.

Consolidated net financial position is positive EUR50.9 million as of June 30.

SAES Getters trades in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR30.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

