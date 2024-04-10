(Alliance News) - SAES Getters Spa announced Wednesday that its board of directors has

authorized to proceed with the signing of a binding Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital of FMB Feinwerk- und Meßtechnik GmbH, currently owned by the

majority partner Uwe Schneck, minority partners Ingmar Lehmann and Jens Rekow, and the company Mardi

Beteiligungs GmbH & Co.

Based on adjusted EBITDA achieved in the period 2018-2023, the enterprise value of the German company was valued at EUR8 million.

FMB Berlin, based in Berlin, has been in business since 1990 and is an established international player in scientific components and instrumentation for synchrotrons and particle accelerators.

The scope of the acquisition does not include the British subsidiary FMB Oxford Limited now

wholly owned by FMB Berlin, whose business is not considered strategic for SAES.

The transaction is expected to close on April 29.

FMB Berlin in fiscal year 2023 generated revenues of approximately EUR13.4 million. As of June 30, the company's equity amounted to EUR7.5 million, while the Net Financial Position was positive by about EUR3.7 million.

SAES Getters' stock closed Wednesday down 0.3 percent at EUR36.05 per share.

