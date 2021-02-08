Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  SAExploration Holdings, Inc.    SAEXQ

SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAEXQ)
SAExploration : SAE CREW 72 is on the move again in the South China Sea!

02/08/2021 | 02:23pm EST
SAExploration offers a full range of geophysical ground acquisition services from design, prospecting, drilling, registration, processing and analysis of field quality, as well as mobilization and demobilization of camps, environmental assessment, community relations and logistics services. SAExploration also offers marine geophysical acquisition services, specialized in ocean floor seismic (OBS) with capacities ranging from tidal zones, transition zones, shallow and deep waters and operating depths of 3,450 meters.

Disclaimer

SAExploration Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 255 M - -
Net income 2019 -25,2 M - -
Net Debt 2019 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,96 M 0,96 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 981
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SAExploration Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Faust Executive Chairman, President & CEO
John A. Simmons Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Gary Jay Dalton Independent Director
L. Melvin Cooper Independent Director
Alan B. Menkes Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%1
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED14.57%34 822
HALLIBURTON COMPANY0.42%16 778
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY5.90%15 982
TECHNIPFMC PLC14.47%4 836
DIALOG GROUP-8.41%4 383
