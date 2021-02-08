SAExploration : SAE CREW 72 is on the move again in the South China Sea!

SAExploration offers a full range of geophysical ground acquisition services from design, prospecting, drilling, registration, processing and analysis of field quality, as well as mobilization and demobilization of camps, environmental assessment, community relations and logistics services. SAExploration also offers marine geophysical acquisition services, specialized in ocean floor seismic (OBS) with capacities ranging from tidal zones, transition zones, shallow and deep waters and operating depths of 3,450 meters.

