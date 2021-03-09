Log in
SAExploration Holdings, Inc.

SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAEXQ)
SAExploration : CANADIAN GEOPHYSICAL NEWS

03/09/2021 | 03:33pm EST
CANADIAN GEOPHYSICAL NEWS

Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

SAExploration deployed the LARGEST VIBRATORS with imaging capability down to 12,000 meters in Canadian history!

SAE VIBRATORS are capable of operating 24-hours per day and peak drive providing low frequency down to 5.4 Hz.

#geophysics #seismic #saexploration

Disclaimer

SAExploration Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 20:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
