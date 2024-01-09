Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.01.2024 / 16:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Carsten
Last name(s): Reinhardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction
Mr Carsten Reinhardt has commissioned a bank to acquire shares in SAF-HOLLAND SE for up to EUR 8,000. The purchase is part of a voluntary commitment made by the members of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE to the Supervisory Board. This voluntary commitment stipulates that the members of the Supervisory Board will acquire SAF-HOLLAND SE shares for 20% of their annual fixed remuneration in each of the first five years of membership on the Supervisory Board and will hold them for at least the duration of their membership. The voluntary commitment provides for the investment of 100% of the fixed remuneration in shares over the five-year term. A total of 3,505 shares were purchased today for the members of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE at a mixed price of EUR 14.822108.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.822108 EUR 7989.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.822108 EUR 7989.12 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA


09.01.2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
88751  09.01.2024 CET/CEST

