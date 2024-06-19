

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.06.2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Nebauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jurate Last name(s): Keblyte Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI

222100QJQLUJHWREL058

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR 17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR 17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR 17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR 17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR 17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.88 EUR 32184.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

