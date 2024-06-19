Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Nebauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jurate
Last name(s): Keblyte
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR
17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR
17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR
17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR
17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR
17.88 EUR 5364.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.88 EUR 32184.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


19.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

92527  19.06.2024 CET/CEST

