DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Dr André Philipp, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.11.2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr First name: André Last name(s): Philipp

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI

222100QJQLUJHWREL058

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.355 EUR 1286.67 EUR 8.36 EUR 5434.00 EUR 8.365 EUR 8080.59 EUR 8.37 EUR 1925.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.36318 EUR 16726.36 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

07/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

