  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAF-Holland SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFQ   DE000SAFH001

SAF-HOLLAND SE

(SFQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:37 2022-11-08 am EST
8.500 EUR   +1.49%
12:08pDd : SAF-HOLLAND SE: Dr André Philipp, buy
EQ
12:06pDd : SAF-HOLLAND SE: Dr André Philipp, sell
EQ
11/07Afr : SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Dr André Philipp, sell

11/08/2022 | 12:06pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.11.2022 / 18:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr
First name: André
Last name(s): Philipp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.175 EUR 7316.63 EUR
8.17 EUR 1977.14 EUR
8.165 EUR 7046.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.170085 EUR 16340.17 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


08.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79157  08.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1482383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 421 M 1 420 M 1 420 M
Net income 2022 60,8 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
Net Debt 2022 180 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,24x
Yield 2022 6,36%
Capitalization 380 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 739
Free-Float 100%
Chart SAF-HOLLAND SE
Duration : Period :
SAF-Holland SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAF-HOLLAND SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,38 €
Average target price 14,85 €
Spread / Average Target 77,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Geis Chief Executive Officer
Wilfried Trepels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Kleinschmitt Chairman
André Philipp Member-Management Board
Martina Merz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAF-HOLLAND SE-31.91%380
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.37.00%3 075
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-7.33%2 912
LINAMAR CORPORATION-20.91%2 726
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-46.72%2 709
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-37.18%2 075