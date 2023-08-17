Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.08.2023 / 16:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Frank
Last name(s):Lorenz-Dietz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
11.50 EUR1150.00 EUR
11.50 EUR1150.00 EUR
11.50 EUR11.50 EUR
11.50 EUR3438.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
11.50 EUR5750.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Xetra
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet:www.safholland.com

 
